Visit of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Vilnius: Discussing Trade-Logistics Cooperation and Inviting Lithuania to the International Forum

During his working trip to Vilnius, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Belarus, Nazarguly Shagulyev, held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Julius Pranevicius.

Ambassador Shagulyev presented the Lithuanian diplomat with an official invitation addressed to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The invitation concerns Lithuania’s participation in the upcoming International Forum in Turkmenistan, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, as reported by the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the activities of the Turkmen-Lithuanian intergovernmental working group, emphasizing its key role in coordinating cooperation and fostering bilateral relations. Ambassador Shagulyev highlighted the significant potential for expanding trade and economic ties and urged enhanced interaction between the business communities of the two countries.

Continuing his working visit to Lithuania, Shagulyev visited Grudoteka, a company specializing in trade and logistics through seaports to the CIS, Europe, and Asia, and held talks with its management.

The meeting discussed key aspects of port cooperation, with an emphasis on improving the efficiency of cargo transportation and the development of maritime logistics infrastructure, as important factors in strengthening trade ties between Turkmenistan and Lithuania.

In addition, Ambassador Shagulyev met with Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipeda State Seaport. Latakas provided detailed information about the port’s operations, noting that Klaipeda is one of the leading ice-free ports on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea and the largest transport hub in Lithuania, facilitating the connection of sea and land routes between East and West.

He said that the port has 33 modern terminals, enabling efficient handling of cargo flows for various purposes. The impressive technical characteristics of the port were also presented: the total area is 415 hectares, the water area is 623 hectares, and the depth of the water area is up to 14 meters, accommodating large-tonnage vessels. ///nCa, 10 March 2025