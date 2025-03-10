Japan expresses readiness for further cooperation with Turkmenistan in preparation for the Central Asian summit

The recent visit of Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Akihisa Nagashima to Turkmenistan has become an important stage in the development of bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.

In a letter addressed to the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Akihisa Nagashima expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him in Turkmenistan. He noted the importance of exchanging views with the Turkmen side on issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.

Special attention was paid to the preparations for the future Summit within the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue framework.

Nagashima conveyed his appreciation to Turkmenistan for accepting Japan’s position regarding the Summit.

“We will continue to consider the possibility of holding the Summit at a convenient time for both Japan and the Central Asian countries. We declare our readiness for further cooperation with Turkmenistan in preparation for the Summit within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue”, the message says.

The Special Adviser also expressed his deep impression of his first visit to Turkmenistan, noting the rich culture, history and warm attitude of the Turkmen people.

He stressed his commitment to use every opportunity to further develop friendly relations between Japan and Turkmenistan, as well as with the broader Central Asian region.///nCa, 10 March 2025