On March 18, 2025, Ashgabat will host the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Private Sector “Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan” (IFT 2025). The event is already drawing significant interest from both foreign and local companies. The forum offers a unique platform to explore promising private business projects in Turkmenistan and engage with international experts.

One of the General Partners of IFT 2025 is the individual enterprise “Ojar Aziýa,” a recognized leader in Turkmenistan’s construction industry. Since 2008, the company has fulfilled large-scale projects involving the construction of various buildings and structures, consistently demonstrating high standards of efficiency and quality.

In 2024, Ojar Aziýa signed an agreement with the Eurasian Representative Office of Sino Hydro Bureau 12. Co., Ltd. As part of this collaboration, the Serakhs-Mary-Serkhetabat high-speed highway is planned for construction—a significant development for Turkmenistan’s transport infrastructure.

Beyond construction, Ojar Aziýa is expanding its presence in the logistics sector, ensuring efficient and timely cargo transportation. The company is committed to integrating modern technologies with traditional practices to deliver projects that prioritize comfort and safety.

IFT 2025 will be a vital platform for fostering business connections and discussing new investment opportunities in Turkmenistan.

For more information, visit the official forum website: https://ift.com.tm ///nCa, 10 March 2025 (material provided by the organizers of IFT 2025)