President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of Georgia hold talks in Ashgabat – agenda and outcomes

On 7 March 2025, talks were held in Ashgabat between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

Welcoming the head of the Georgian Government, President Berdimuhamedov noted that Georgia is a friend and reliable partner of Turkmenistan.

As it was emphasized, the Turkmen-Georgian relations, which are traditionally friendly and constructive, are based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust. Positive results of cooperation have been achieved in the fields of energy, industry and healthcare.

The sphere of transport and logistics is one of the main directions of the bilateral partnership. In this context, Turkmenistan expresses interest in such projects as the Black Sea–Caspian Sea transport route, Lapis Lazuli, and Green Ports. The implementation of these strategic projects will improve the efficiency of cargo transportation from Asia to Europe via the Caspian and Black Seas, and ultimately, will facilitate the expansion of trade and economic ties.

“Our countries today have sufficient potential to bring Turkmen-Georgian cooperation to a qualitatively new level that meets real opportunities and mutual objective needs,” Berdimuhamedov said.

At the same time, the head of Turkmenistan called for strengthening bilateral cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan highly appreciates Georgia’s support in implementing its peacekeeping initiatives. One of them was the proposal to declare 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust”.

Noting that a high-level Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust will be held in Ashgabat on 12 December this year, which coincides with the historic date of the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status by the United Nations, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to the upcoming forum.

The head of Turkmenistan also conveyed the message to Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili.

In turn, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed Georgia’s interest in further strengthening and developing the traditionally friendly dialogue and mutually beneficial partnership with Turkmenistan.

Georgia highly appreciates the constructive policy of neutral Turkmenistan and welcomes its active efforts aimed at ensuring peace in the region, he stressed.

Kobakhidze also called for further development of cooperation in the implementation of transport and logistics projects and in the energy sector.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation, its priorities at the present stage and in the context of future plans were specified.

Negotiations between the delegations of the two countries

Within the framework of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia to Turkmenistan, negotiations between the delegations of the two countries also took place.

The agenda of the talks included issues of trade and economic cooperation. The parties noted the availability of favorable opportunities for diversifying trade relations, increasing trade turnover, expanding the range of goods, stimulating contacts through business communities, and launching new joint projects.

In this context, the significant role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission for Economic Cooperation was noted.

The transport and communications sector was also identified among the priority areas of the partnership.

The energy sector also represents a promising avenue for partnership. As is well known, Turkmenistan supports the diversification of energy supplies to world markets and the establishment of a modern energy security architecture on regional and global scales. In this context, Georgia has expressed interest in cooperation within the gas and energy industries.

Agriculture and a number of other industries were also mentioned as relevant areas of cooperation.

Documents signed

Following the talks, a number of bilateral documents were signed:

The program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia for 2025-2026

Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Georgia on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters

Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Georgia on cooperation in the field of plant protection

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sports between the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Sports of Georgia.

On the same day, members of the Turkmen delegation held bilateral meetings with their Georgian counterparts, during which priority issues of cooperation in a number of industries were discussed.

Other events

As part of the official visit program, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze laid a wreath at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan.

He also visited the Magtymguly Fragi Cultural and Park complex, where he laid flowers at the monument to the outstanding Georgian poet Shota Rustaveli.

Additionally, a tour of the National Turkmen Carpet Museum was arranged for the Prime Minister.

Georgian Prime Minister departs from Ashgabat

Following the conclusion of his official visit to Turkmenistan, the Georgian Prime Minister departed from Ashgabat on the same day. He was seen off at Ashgabat International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Nokerguly Atagulyev.

The Prime Minister summed up the results of the official visit for the media representatives.

As Irakli Kobakhidze noted, one of Georgia’s main tasks is to develop its role within the Middle Corridor, and in this regard, cooperation with Turkmenistan is of particular importance.

“Turkmenistan is a very important country for us, with which we have close and positive political cooperation. We talked about economic cooperation, and there is a lot of scope for developing relations in this regard. One of Georgia’s main tasks is to develop its role within the Middle Corridor, and in this regard, cooperation with Turkmenistan is of particular importance. We talked about very specific issues related to the development of economic cooperation. The ministers also discussed specific issues and signed several important agreements. We believe that this visit will contribute to the development of cooperation both in political and economic domains. The potential for developing economic cooperation is very great, and we will pay special attention to this,” the Prime Minister said. ///nCa, 8 March 2025 [photo credit – screenshots from Turkmen TV, MFA Turkmenistan, official website of the Prime Minister of Georgia]