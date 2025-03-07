Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan introduce a free trade regime

Since 25 February 2025, a free trade regime has been introduced between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

According to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, the bilateral implementation of the necessary procedures has been completed for the entry into force of the Protocol on Exemptions from the Free Trade regime to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the main directions of long-term trade and economic cooperation, signed on 16 July 2024 in Tashkent.

The implementation of this free trade regime results in the following key benefits:

• The abolition of customs duties on goods produced within the territories of both countries, with the exception of specific, designated product categories.

• The elimination of existing restrictions pertaining to mutual trade in goods.

• The simplification of trading procedures between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

For example, customs duties on goods imported to Turkmenistan have been abolished, such as local cement products (100% customs duty), textiles (50%), furniture (50%), glassware (50%), water heaters (15%), plastic and polypropylene products (10%), sausages and meat products ($2 per kg), cottonseed oil ($1 per kg).

The free trade regime will create the basis for increasing mutual trade turnover between the two countries through the expansion of investment cooperation and the development of industrial cooperation, the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, together with the responsible ministries and departments, works on ensuring the effective use of the free trade regime between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan when exporting local products to the Turkmen market.

In 2024, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.14 billion, 5.5% up from 2023. ///nCa, 7 March 2025