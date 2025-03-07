Turkmenistan and Georgia strengthen partnership – outcomes of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers in Ashgabat

On 7 March 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met in Ashgabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ms. Maka Botchorishvili, who arrived in Turkmenistan as part of a representative delegation of Georgia headed by the Prime Minister of the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, the sides noted the importance of high-level contacts in promoting interstate relations, in particular, the current visit of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Turkmenistan.

The Ministers noted with satisfaction the active development of relations between the two countries both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international platforms, primarily the United Nations. In this regard, joint events were discussed for the current year, which was declared the International Year of Peace and Trust at the initiative of Turkmenistan in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly.

The parties called for continued cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries through active dialogue and regular consultations at the level of heads of departments.

One of the items on the meeting’s agenda was the Black Sea-Caspian Sea transport and transit corridor project. The conversation also touched upon the Black Sea Underwater Energy Cable project, in which, according to the Georgian Foreign Minister, Georgia will play an important strategic role.

On the same day, the Ministers signed a Program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia for 2025-2026.

Also on the sidelines of the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia signed an Agreement “between the Government of Georgia and the Government of Turkmenistan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in the field of customs affairs.” ///nCa, 7 March 2025 (based on the press releases issued the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Georgia)