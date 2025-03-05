Second Wind and Diplomacy

Tariq Saeedi

Second wind is a phenomenon in endurance sports, such as marathons or road running (as well as other sports), whereby an athlete who is out of breath and too tired to continue (known as “hitting the wall”), finds the strength to press on at top performance with less exertion.

The concept of “second wind” in endurance sports, where an athlete finds renewed energy and focus after hitting a point of exhaustion, can be applied metaphorically to diplomacy. Diplomacy often involves navigating complex, high-stakes situations that require sustained effort, patience, and resilience—qualities that parallel the endurance demanded in sports. Let’s explore how the idea of a “second wind” might manifest in diplomatic contexts.

In endurance sports, “hitting the wall” refers to the moment when physical and mental fatigue becomes overwhelming. Similarly, in diplomacy, negotiators or diplomats may reach a point of frustration, exhaustion, or deadlock during prolonged negotiations or crises. This could occur due to:

Prolonged stalemates in talks.

Emotional strain from managing conflicting interests.

Burnout from addressing seemingly intractable global issues like climate change, conflict resolution, or trade disputes.

At this stage, it may feel impossible to move forward, much like an athlete who feels they cannot take another step.

Just as athletes experience a resurgence of energy and clarity after pushing through their initial limits, diplomats can also find ways to regain momentum and achieve breakthroughs.

Here are some ways this “second wind” might occur:

Creative Problem-Solving

When traditional approaches fail, diplomats often need to think outside the box. A fresh perspective or innovative solution can reinvigorate stalled negotiations. For example:

During the Camp David Accords (1978), U.S. President Jimmy Carter facilitated a breakthrough between Israel and Egypt by reframing the discussion around shared security concerns rather than territorial claims.

Renewed Commitment

External pressures or incentives can reignite motivation among parties. For instance:

Public opinion shifts, economic sanctions, or geopolitical developments can create urgency for resolving conflicts, giving diplomats a new sense of purpose.

In the Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA, 2015), years of painstaking negotiations were revitalized by mutual recognition of the benefits of lifting sanctions and preventing nuclear proliferation.

Mediation and Third-Party Involvement

Sometimes, bringing in a neutral mediator or third party can provide the “second wind” needed to overcome impasses. Mediators can offer new frameworks, build trust, or propose compromises that had not been considered before.

Personal Resilience and Leadership

Diplomats themselves must cultivate personal resilience to push through challenging periods. Leaders who maintain optimism, empathy, and determination can inspire others to keep going. For example:

Nelson Mandela’s unwavering commitment to reconciliation helped South Africa transition peacefully from apartheid, even when progress seemed unlikely.

Timing and Momentum

In diplomacy, timing is critical. Sometimes, waiting for the right moment—or seizing an unexpected opportunity—can lead to breakthroughs. For instance:

After decades of tension, the normalization of relations between the United States and Vietnam in the 1990s demonstrated how changing circumstances and strategic patience can yield positive outcomes.

***

As a marathon runner and winner of some championships about 50 years ago, I can say from the personal experience that Second Wind is not just a concept – it is real.

All you need to do is keep delaying the urge to give up – keep pushing yourself, another 30 meters, another 50 meters, just a little bit more, and boom, you are suddenly back to the level of energy you had at the start of the marathon. Your legs are pumping effortlessly again.

In the year of Peace and Trust, the diplomats worldwide need to keep pushing for peaceful solutions in the face of all kinds of setbacks. You can unlock the ‘Second Wind.’ /// nCa, 5 March 2025