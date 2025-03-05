Ministry of Health and UNICEF launched the Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses program across Turkmenistan

Marking a significant milestone in child healthcare, on March 4, Ministry of Health and Medical Industry in collaboration with UNICEF, launched the nationwide rollout of the Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI) program. This initiative contributes to the implementation of the 2021–2025 National Strategy “Healthy Mother – Healthy Child – Healthy Future” and reaffirms the commitment to ensuring every child receives high-quality and accessible healthcare services.

IMCI is a globally recognized program aimed at increasing child survival rates by strengthening healthcare providers’ skills, improving health systems, and empowering communities and parents to support child well-being. The expansion of IMCI across the country will ensure that children — regardless of location — receive timely, effective, and standardized care for common childhood illnesses. The initiative meaningfully contributes to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 on providing every child with the opportunity to grow healthy and thrive.



The event brought together national and regional health professionals, trainers, and technical experts, involved in development and implementation of the program. Participants explored the cascade training approach, monitoring and evaluation component, and supportive supervision to ensure the sustainability of IMCI.



“In this Year of Peace and Trust, we must recognize that the foundation of lasting peace begins with the health and well-being of our children. Investing in child health—ensuring access to nutrition, vaccines, and quality care—not only saves lives but also builds stronger, more resilient communities.” said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 5 March 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)