The National Leader of Turkmenistan and the Emir of Qatar discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation

On Monday, 3 March, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

At the beginning of the conversation, the parties exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and expressed good wishes to the peoples of both countries.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the relations with Qatar that have developed in recent years and attaches great importance to their further development in all priority areas. The National Leader expressed his sincere gratitude to Sheikh Tamim for his personal contribution to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, the Emir of Qatar noted the significant role of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov in strengthening traditionally friendly interstate relations and conveyed greetings to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the conversation, the sides noted with satisfaction the successful development of bilateral cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations, as evidenced by the mutual support for the initiatives and proposals of both countries in the international arena.

Trade and economic relations are the most important area of interstate cooperation. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the prospects of Turkmen-Qatari cooperation in such areas as the oil and gas sector, chemical and textile industries, investments, transport and trade. He expressed confidence that the existing potential and accumulated experience create a solid foundation for the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects.

The leaders also noted that the similarity of the history, culture, traditions, customs and spiritual values of the Turkmen and Qatari peoples serves as a reliable foundation for the further development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

During the conversation, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov recalled that 2025 was declared the International Year of Peace and Trust by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of Turkmenistan. In this regard, on 12 December 2025, an International Forum of Peace and Trust will be held in Ashgabat, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. The National Leader of the Turkmen people invited Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to participate in this international forum and celebrations, noting that this would serve their success.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the parties wished each other good health and success in their activities. ///nCa, 4 March 2025