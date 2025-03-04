EU Special Representative for Central Asia arrives in Ashgabat for talks

The EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais, arrived in Ashgabat on 4 March 2025. Some talks and meetings , including with DPM and Foreign Minister Meredov, and Chairperson of the Parliament, Ms. Gulmanova, are scheduled to take place.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that due to illness, HR/VP Kaja Kallas’ trip to Central Asia has been postponed to the earliest possible date.

The EU and Turkmenistan cooperate on a wide range of issues with significant potential for even greater collaboration, particularly in transport, green energy, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Europe remains the largest investor in Central Asia, with projects like the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor bringing tangible benefits to the region. Looking ahead, EU and central Asia aim to deepen their cooperation in 2025. /// nCa, 4 March 2025