The President of Turkmenistan received the Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia

On Friday, February 28, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the Vice President of the World Bank for the Europe and Central Asia, Ms. Antonella Bassani.

During the meeting, Ms. Bassani stressed the interest of the World Bank in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan. She noted that the large-scale measures implemented in the country to improve the financial and banking system and comprehensive programs in various sectors of the economy led to economic stability and maintaining high growth rates.

Ms. Bassani also conveyed warm greetings from the head of the World Bank to President Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, the head of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the meetings during the World Bank ‘s delegation visit would contribute to the development of bilateral economic cooperation.

During the conversation, the sides stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with foreign partners in the implementation of economic reforms in Turkmenistan, in particular, enhancing relations with major international financial and credit institutions.

The sides highlighted Turkmenistan’s long-term effective cooperation with the World Bank. The partnership focuses on implementing the digital economy, modernizing the financial system, developing the private sector, and environmental sustainability. Work is also underway to develop macroeconomic policy, improve financial markets and expand investment opportunities in the country.

During the meeting, it was noted that the strategically advantageous geographical location of Turkmenistan is a key factor in the development of the transport and logistics sector.

President Berdimuhamedov confirmed the country’s readiness to consider specific proposals from the World Bank regarding participation in projects to create international North–South and East–West transport corridors.

“Additionally, in order to further develop cooperation with the World Bank, we support the use of new and more effective forms of relations with our national banks and the private sector. We prioritize integrating advanced technologies into the economy, enhancing financial, credit and advisory services for the development of small and medium-sized businesses,” the head of state said.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to build a mutually beneficial partnership with the World Bank and wished Ms. Antonella Bassani success in her work. ///nCa, 1 March 2025