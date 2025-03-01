The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan announced its position on water issues at a meeting with the World Bank

On 28 February 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani, as well as with the regional directors of the World Bank and representatives of the International Finance Corporation.

During the negotiations, the parties highlighted priority areas of partnership with the focus on water resources management, energy, transport and connectivity.

The Turkmen side presented an official position on resolving water issues in Central Asia based on three key principles:

Compliance with the norms of international law.

Taking into account the interests of all states in the region.

The participation of international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

It was also stated that the construction of hydraulic and water management facilities on transboundary rivers should be carried out in strict accordance with high technological, environmental and technical standards.

The parties also discussed in detail cooperation in the field of transport and connectivity, reducing methane emissions and developing renewable energy sources.

At the end of the meeting, the participants confirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation between Turkmenistan and the World Bank.///nCa, 1 March 2025