President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Euronews’s Chairman discuss the promotion of Turkmenistan’s tourism potential

On 28 February 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews Pedro Vargas David in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, Pedro Vargas David praised Turkmenistan’s significant achievements in all spheres, including the international arena. He also shared his positive impressions of the white marble capital of Ashgabat.

The parties discussed ongoing cooperation between Turkmenistan and Euronews, a leading European media company. It was noted that Turkmenistan is actively engaging with international media outlets to enhance the country’s global prestige.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation with Euronews, particularly in promoting Turkmenistan’s cultural and historical heritage and developing tourism.

The Head of state highlighted the country’s significant tourism potential, noting its rich historical sites and natural attractions, including the Avaza National Tourist Zone, the Kopetdag foothills, and the Karakum Desert.

In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan noted that videos about Turkmenistan are broadcast in special programs of the Euronews television company.

During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov noted that at Turkmenistan’s initiative, the UN General Assembly has declared 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” Additionally, this year marks the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. In light of these occasions, the Head of state invited Pedro Vargas David to attend the International Forum of Peace and Trust, scheduled for 12 December 2025, in Ashgabat.

The parties also discussed topical issues on the international agenda and projects of mutual cooperation, both already implemented and planned.

In conclusion, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further develop mutually beneficial relations with Euronews and wished Pedro Vargas David success in his activities.///nCa, 28 February 2025