Accreditation of journalists and opening of the office: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Euronews discuss cooperation prospects

On 27 February 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with a delegation of Euronews headed by Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Discussions centered on the accreditation of Euronews journalists and the potential opening of a correspondent office in Ashgabat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

The parties also considered the possibilities of developing cooperation documents, which could cover such areas as professional development of Turkmen journalists and cooperation between Euronews and local TV channels.

Special attention was paid to events of international importance within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the United Nations on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

In this regard, the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality was highlighted, the 30th anniversary of which is being celebrated by the country this year.

In addition, they discussed new formats of cooperation, including raising public awareness of Turkmenistan’s potential in the fields of culture, sports, tourism, and its initiatives in the fields of sustainable development, ecology, transport, and green energy.///nCa, 28 February 2025