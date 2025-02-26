The Turkmen delegation is on a visit to Ankara – the President of Türkiye receives the Speaker of Turkmenistan Parliament

A delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Chairperson of the Mejlis Dunyagozel Gulmanova is on a visit to Ankara.

On 25 February 2025, Gulmanova met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex.

During the meeting, the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan conveyed greetings and best wishes from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Head of the Republic of Türkiye.

Gulmanova also presented Erdogan with an invitation to participate in the high-level international forum to be held in December in Ashgabat on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The Turkmen delegation emphasized the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties between the Turkmen and Turkish peoples. These longstanding bonds, built on mutual respect, trust, and equality, continue to thrive in the modern era, expanding across various sectors with new dimensions of cooperation.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration in the international legal sphere in fostering comprehensive, equal, and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries. Parliamentary diplomacy, in particular, plays a vital role in strengthening interstate cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş.

On the same day, the Turkmen delegation held meetings in a narrow and expanded format with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş.

During the meetings, the importance of the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust initiated by Turkmenistan was emphasized. In this regard, the Turkmen side expressed gratitude for the support of the Republic of Türkiye for this initiative.

Gulmanova expressed confidence that meetings and negotiations during the current visit will contribute to further strengthening of bilateral interparliamentary ties. She also outlined Turkmenistan’s readiness to further develop inter-parliamentary relations with Türkiye in all areas.

During the talks, the importance of improving the work of parliamentary friendship groups, enhancing ties between relevant committees, youth and women parliamentarians was emphasized.

The parties also spoke in favor of the need to hold joint events at the parliamentary level, which will make a significant contribution to the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

During the conversation, it was stressed that the inter-parliamentary dialogue has become an important avenue of the interaction between the two countries, and the inter-parliamentary friendship groups established on a bilateral basis expand opportunities for the exchange of experience in legislative work and the development of parliamentary diplomacy.

Following the meeting, Kurtulmush and Gulmanova spoke at a joint press conference. They stressed the importance of intensifying inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries and regularly holding meetings and conferences at the parliamentary level.

During their cultural program, the Turkmen delegation explored significant historical sites in Ankara, including the Museum of the Grand National Assembly, Ankara Fortress, and the Hamamönü historical quarter.

They also paid respects at Anıtkabir Mausoleum, laying flowers in honor of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the first President of the Republic of Türkiye.