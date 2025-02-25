New EU Special Representative for Central Asia appointed

The European Council appointed Mr Eduards Stiprais as new EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Central Asia. He will take up his duties on 1 March 2025 with an initial mandate of 2 years, succeeding Terhi Hakala.

According to Council’s press-release, the task of the new EUSR will be to promote relations between the EU and the countries of Central Asia on the basis of common values, contribute to strengthening the stability of and cooperation between the countries in the region, and to strengthening democracy, the rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In close cooperation with the High Representative, he will also enhance the EU’s effectiveness and visibility, including through closer coordination with other relevant partners and international organisations, such as the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the United Nations.

Mr. Stiprais is a Latvian diplomat with extensive experience. He served as Permanent Representative of Latvia to the EU, and as Deputy State Secretary – Political Director of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 2016 and 2020, he was Head of EU Delegation to the Republic of Uzbekistan, and he also served as Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the United Kingdom, and to France.

Ambassador Eduards Stiprais – CV

Ambassador Eduards Stiprais was born 19 February 1969 in Riga, Latvia. He obtained his degree in economics form the University of Latvia in 1993. He is married and has a daughter.

Eduards Stiprais joined Latvian Public Administration in 1991 and became the member of its Diplomatic Service in 1993. He served in a variety of positions both abroad and in the capital, including as the Deputy Permanent Representative (2003-2004) and the Permanent Representative to EU (2004-2007) in Brussels, Head of the State Presidents Chancellery (2007-2008), Director General for Bilateral Relations (2009), Ambassador to United Kingdom (2009-2013), Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs (2013-2016), Head of EU Delegation to Uzbekistan (2016-2020) and Ambassador to France, Monaco and the Personal Representative to International Organisation of Francophonie (2020-2024). Prior to his appointment as the EU Special Representative for Central Asia he led the Policy Planning Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riga.

Throughout his career, Ambassador Stiprais received a number of national and foreign awards and decorations. He has contributed to the numerous publications on the matters of European integration and the wider international agenda. ///nCa, 25 February 2025