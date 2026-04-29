Turkmenistan Purchases US$ 439 Million Worth of Chinese Oil and Gas Equipment

Chinese companies have supplied equipment and machinery worth hundreds of millions of US dollars to Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry, completing dozens of contracts. This was revealed during a speech by Batyr Jumayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmennebit” [Turkmen Oil] at the Turkmen-Chinese Business Forum in Ashgabat on 29 April 2026.

“Our cooperation with Chinese partners is an example of trust and technological collaboration. To date, excluding the activities of Sinopec, there are 29 contracts being implemented between the Concern and companies from the People’s Republic of China,” Jumayev stated.

“Turkmennebit” procures modern equipment from China for energy engineering, high-tech geophysical and oil and gas equipment, pipe products, chemical reagents, various spare parts, and specialized machinery.

“The total value of these contracts exceeds US$ 439 million to date, which clearly confirms our confidence in the quality and innovations of Chinese manufacturers,” Jumayev emphasized.

Partnership with Sinopec

The speaker detailed the activities of a key partner of “Turkmennebit”—the International Petroleum Service Company under the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec).

“To date, Sinopec has completed work under contractual obligations amounting to more than US$ 170 million. The production of ‘new oil’ has totaled over 900,000 tons, with daily production levels exceeding 1,500 tons,” stated Batyr Jumayev.

Under the service contract, Sinopec performs capital repairs and rehabilitation of idle wells, directional drilling, installation and commissioning of complex underground and surface equipment, as well as other types of work.

“Mutually beneficial cooperation with our Chinese friends allows the Turkmennebit State Concern to look confidently into the future. We are aimed at the further progressive development of partnership relations and the implementation of new large-scale projects in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan,” concluded the Deputy Chairman of “Turkmennebit”. /// nCa, 29 April 2026