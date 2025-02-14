Turkmenistan Government Funds $2 Million Insulin Purchase via UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, with funding from the Government of Turkmenistan, continues to implement measures for the control of non- communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, and ensures the regular supply of essential medicines.

Under the Agreement on prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases, UNDP transferred another batch of insulins, insulin pens and insulin needles to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (МоНМІТ), with а total value of US $ 2 million.

The delivered medicines and medical supplies include:

-Actrapid 100 IU/ML

-Mixtard 100 IU/ML

-Novorapid 100 IU/ML

-Novomix 100 1U/ML

-Novopen 4 silver insulin pens

-Novofine 30G 8mm sterile insulin needles

And available in health care facilities upon registration of patients in the register.

As part of the project, UNDP regularly delivers to MoHMIT a wide range of medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases, including diabetes and oncological diseases (https://www.instagram.com/p/DFw2HKii5PB/?img_index=1 )

Since 2021, UNDP has been implementing joint projects on the control and treatment of non-communicable diseases. The total budget of the projects amounted to more than 92 million US dollars.

The projects are fully funded by the Government of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 14 February 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)