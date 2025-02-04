The Executive Director of RECCA, Zafar Makhmudov, discussed preparations for the Central Asian Climate Change Conference 2025 with representatives from Turkmenistan

The Executive Director of the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (RECCA), Zafar Makhmudov, held a series of meetings with representatives of Turkmenistan’s government agencies during a working visit to Ashgabat from 28 January to 1 February 2025, according to a RECCA press release.

On 31 January 2025, meetings were held with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, and the State Water Management Committee of Turkmenistan. The Director of RECCA’s project office in Turkmenistan, Mergen Kepbanov, also participated in the meetings.

The negotiations focused on environmental protection, sustainable water use, and climate adaptation. The central topic of discussion was the organization of the Central Asian Climate Change Conference (CACCC) 2025 in Ashgabat.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held with Deputy Minister Myakhri Byashimova, Head of the Department of International Organizations Rovshen Annaberdiyev, and Environmental and Water Diplomacy Advisor Magtymguly Akmuradov. The discussions addressed issues of international cooperation in the field of ecology, the role of RECCA’s project office in Turkmenistan in implementing environmental initiatives, as well as key aspects of organizing CACCC 2025, involving international partners, and defining the event’s agenda.

During a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, Nury Jumashov, the parties discussed the country’s environmental priorities, potential topics for the CACCC 2025 agenda, and joint climate policy initiatives.

In negotiations with Deputy Chairman of the State Water Management Committee of Turkmenistan, Derya Ishankuliyev, special attention was given to the water agenda of CACCC 2025, sustainable water resource management, and regional cooperation in this area.

RECCA Executive Director Zafar Makhmudov emphasized the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve the region’s sustainable development goals.

“The organization of CACCC 2025 in Ashgabat is a significant step for the entire Central Asian region. We are confident that the conference will serve as an effective platform for discussing key climate challenges, strengthening cooperation, and developing joint solutions that will help ensure environmental security and sustainable development for our countries,” noted Zafar Makhmudov.

The meetings were held in a constructive atmosphere, with both sides expressing mutual interest in developing cooperation and confirming their readiness for active engagement in preparation for CACCC 2025.

***

Turkmenistan will host the Central Asia Climate Change Conference (CACCC-2025) on 13-15 May 2025 in Ashgabat, bringing together representatives of the Central Asian relevant government agencies, international organizations, and experts to advance climate action in the region.

Themed “Achieving the Global Climate Finance Goal through Regional and National Actions in Central Asia,” the conference aims to address the urgent need for climate financing and sustainable solutions. It will focus on mobilizing financial resources, strengthening regional cooperation, and enhancing climate resilience.

With Central Asia facing common climate change challenges – rising temperatures, desertification, and glacial melt at alarming rates, CACCC-2025 will become once again a pivotal platform to discuss issues on ensuring the region secures the financial and policy support needed to transition towards a greener, more climate-resilient future.

CACCC-2025 is organized by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) in partnership with the World Bank, Central Asia Water and Energy Program (CAWEP), the RESILAND CA+ Program, and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). ///nCa, 4 February 2025