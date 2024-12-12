The President of Turkmenistan received the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Wednesday, 11 December, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Ms. Terhi Hakala, who is completing her mission as the European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia.

The European Union highly appreciates cooperation with neutral Turkmenistan, which stands for strengthening peace and trust in the region and the world, Ms. Hakala noted during the meeting.

Both sides emphasized the productive and long-standing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union. This cooperation encompasses specific regional programs.

Bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union have recently grown more multifaceted. The countries successfully collaborate in various sectors, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

Cooperation in the political and diplomatic arena flourishes both bilaterally and multilaterally, notably within the framework of the European Union–Central Asia Dialogue.

The parties stressed the successful implementation of multi-year programs and projects aimed at fostering the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan

President Berdimuhamedov noted the successful implementation of projects in the field of legislation, science and education, agriculture, environmental protection and combating climate change. He confirmed the country’s readiness to further strengthen relations with the European Union.

The Head of State congratulated Ms. Hakala on her appointment as Finland’s Special Representative to the OSCE and wished her success in new post. He also thanked her for personal contribution to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU.///nCa, 12 December 2024

 

