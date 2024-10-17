Turkmenistan participated in the ministerial panel meeting of GGGI in Seoul

On October 16, 2024, Deputy Minister of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan N. Jumashov, participated in a ministerial panel meeting organized by the Global Green Growth Institute, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Korea reported.

The conference focused on exchanging best practices for green development and implementing the Paris Agreement and Net Zero goals. Jumashov highlighted Turkmenistan’s efforts to maintain ecological balance, reduce the industrial impact on the environment, adopt clean technologies and renewable energy sources, and emphasized the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and its participation in the Global Methane Pledge.

Additionally, N.Jumashov discussed plans to establish a regional center for climate change technologies in Central Asia, an initiative led by the President of Turkmenistan.

On the same day, the Turkmen delegation held a bilateral meeting with Ban Ki-moon, Chairman of the Global Green Growth Institute.

Ban Ki-moon praised Turkmenistan for its sustainable support of the United Nations and its green initiatives, recalling the contributions of the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, G.M. Berdimuhamedov to the United Nations activities, as well as, multifaceted Turkmen-Korean cooperation.

During the meeting both sides explored ways to strengthen cooperation on green technologies and sustainable forest management. ///nCa, 17 October 2024