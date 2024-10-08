Turkmenistan has high place in Iran’s Foreign Policy – President of Iran may visit Turkmenistan In near future

Cooperation with neighbors and paying special attention to them are one of the priority principles of foreign policy and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Basically, the current policy is based on positive and constructive interactions with neighboring states and is carried out with the aim of strengthening economic, political and cultural ties, as well as creating sustainable security and balanced development in the region. Thus, Turkmenistan, as one of the strategic neighboring states, occupies a special place in Iran’s foreign policy, as both countries have much in common in various cultural, historical, religious and ethnic spheres. The common features have become the basis for strong and friendly relations between the two countries in the development of political and economic relations.

Relations between Iran and Turkmenistan began with the independence of Turkmenistan in 1991. Iran was among the first countries to recognize Turkmenistan’s dependence and friendly relations and large-scale cooperation were established between them from the very beginning. After Turkmenistan announced its policy of neutrality in the UN in 1995, the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately expressed support for Turkmenistan’s historic decision. Political relations between Iran and Turkmenistan have never had a negative character for more than three decades, and on the contrary, the borders of the two countries, which stretch for 1,200 km have always been the boundaries of peace, tranquility, security, friendship and cooperation. As already noted, the friendly and fraternal relations between Iran and Turkmenistan have strengthened over the years and have now become one of the successful examples of bilateral, regional and international cooperation. Relations between the two countries are also the basis for broad trade and economic cooperation.

Cultural ties between Iran and Turkmenistan are also of particular importance and are based on the cultural and historical commonality of the two countries. Since the beginning of political relations, cultural relations between the two countries have been continuously expanding. Relations of this nature include educational, cultural and artistic programs that contribute to strengthening people-to-people relations and increasing mutual understanding.

One of the most important areas of cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan is trade and economic cooperation. In general, trade and economic relations between Iran and Turkmenistan are based on mutual respect, cooperation and benefit. Both countries carry out extensive cooperation in various areas, including energy, transport, infrastructure and economic development.

As one of the largest natural gas producers in the region, Turkmenistan uses Iran’s geographical location to transport its gas to third countries. In addition, there are 4 borders customs points between the two countries, 3 railway lines, 2 power lines and 1 Friendship Dam with equal water sharing. In a region where there is great tension over water, the behavior pattern of Iran and Turkmenistan in sharing the water of the Friendship Dam reservoir can be imagined on a global level.

Cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in the field of transit and transportation of goods is of particular importance and in a sense. These countries complement each other through cooperation. Thus, Iran provides Turkmenistan with access to open waters, Europe, South Asia and the Middle East and in return, Turkmenistan plays an important role in Iran’s economy and foreign policy as Iran’s gateway to Central Asia. In addition, the transit cooperation between the two countries not only met the interests of both sides. In other words, using their geopolitical position, Iran and Turkmenistan contributed to the development of transport and transit networks between Central Asia and other regions of the world. This cooperation benefited not only the two countries but also the entire region and the international community.

Considering the friendly relations between Iran and Turkmenistan in a wide range, the prospect of future relations between the two countries is very bright and promising. Both countries have already proven that they support each other in difficult times. As an example, we can cite the case of the helicopter crash of the late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In this case, Turkmenistan was among the first countries to officially follow the developments with concern and sensitivity.

Face-to-face meetings of political officials between the two countries are held regularly. Following the 14th presidential elections in Iran, the national leader and the President of Turkmenistan congratulated Mr. Pezeshkian on his victory in separate messages. On July 29, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Mr. Rashid Meredov, on behalf of senior officials of Turkmenistan, traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President. Also, on August 28, 2024, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, headed by a high-ranking delegation, arrived in Tehran and talked with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President of Iran. During this visit, Iran and Turkmenistan signed four cooperation documents, the most important of which related to cooperation in the field of natural gas. As noted, the Islamic Republic of Iran has great potential in the field of transporting Turkmenistan’s gas to other countries. Earlier in July 2024, a swap agreement was signed on the transportation of Turkmenistan’s gas to Iraq up to a volume of 10 billion cubic meters by the representatives of both countries.

The Iranian President is planning to visit Ashgabat in the near future. Meetings and political relations in such formats play an important role in strengthening relations and developing cooperation in various fields between the two countries. Several agreements have been signed between the two countries at present on the implementation of projects that are ready to be launched. It is expected that due to the planned measures, the trade turnover of economic cooperation between the two countries will soon reach more than 1 billion dollars, and thus exceed the current level of 500 million dollars. At the same time, it should be emphasized that both countries envisage the level of mutual trade up to the level of 5 billion, as was recorded in the past decade. It seems that such a goal is achievable in the medium term in accordance with cooperation in the gas sector. /// nCa, 8 October 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan)