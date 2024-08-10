Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States

Dear Heads of State, Dear members of the delegations!

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, for the hospitality and excellent organization of the meeting.

Our annual meetings have already become a tradition and, as practice shows, they are always relevant. During these meetings, there is a constructive, open, trusting dialogue, which helps us to “check the clock”, better understand the pressing issues of interaction and make concrete decisions on this basis.

As the initiator of the organization of this format of summit meetings, Turkmenistan proceeds from the fact that they should be of a consultative nature, be a platform for political communication without strictly regulating rules and procedures. This approach justifies itself, allows us to have a more objective, broad, “panoramic” view of the course of our interaction, make suggestions and adjustments, express thoughts and assessments in a free exchange mode.

I believe that the original meaning and purpose of the Consultative Meetings should be maintained. In our opinion, it is impractical to create any multilateral structures and institutions within their framework. We understand each other perfectly, and each of our meetings ends with a clear final document, on the basis of which we continue to work. We believe that, both from a political and practical point of view, there is no need to burden the created format with the establishment of add-ons.

In our opinion, another important element of the Consultative Meetings is the participation of only the heads of State of Central Asia in them. This is primarily due to the purely regional theme of our five-sided political dialogue. Of course, issues arising from the international agenda have always been and remain relevant to us in terms of discussing them and developing consolidated positions of our five States on interregional, continental and global issues. This approach will ensure high efficiency of joint work, and will allow us to focus on cooperation issues related only to the five Central Asian states.

Dear Heads of State,

At the current stage, against the background of the complexities of the global situation, the main and unconditional priority for the Central Asian States should remain the preservation of peace, harmony and stability. We are united in making our region prosperous, highly developed and deeply integrated into modern global relations, while preserving our identity, independence and the right to choose an internal and external development model. I am convinced that only under such conditions our states and peoples will be able to secure a decent and secure future.

Attempts to draw our region into some spheres of influence, especially into conflicts, should not be allowed to take place, and give grounds to doubt the independence and subjectivity of Central Asia as a geopolitical, economic, cultural and civilizational space with a thousand-year history. Our peoples have their own agenda: peace, good–neighborliness, brotherhood and cooperation.

Stability and tranquility along the perimeter of its external borders are an indispensable condition for maintaining the security of the region. I mean, first of all, our cooperation in the Afghanistan direction.

While respecting each of our countries’ position, I believe, nevertheless, that we, as Afghanistan’s neighbors, need to use the opportunities and signs of stabilization to develop a common positive, constructive and realistic line towards the current Afghanistan administration. In our opinion, the interests and aspirations of the Afghanistan people, their desire for lasting peace and creative national work to restore the economy and social sphere should be put at the forefront.

The Central Asian countries play a key role in this process. We can talk in practical terms about the integration of Afghanistan into international economic relations only through cooperation with us, the implementation of infrastructure and logistics projects. We have historical, spiritual, and family ties with Afghanistan. It is our common duty and responsibility to use them to help create a new, peaceful, stable Afghanistan.

Another important aspect of regional stability is the coherence of the actions of the Central Asian states in the political, diplomatic, law enforcement and special spheres.

Turkmenistan supports the intensification of the work of foreign policy departments to develop consolidated approaches to countering emerging threats, destabilization of our region, protection of the information space, prevention and neutralization of attempts to infiltrate radical and extremist elements. I think it is important to create conditions for the close and coordinated work of our border, migration, customs agencies, and special services.

Of course, successful economic development through close and mutually beneficial partnership remains a priority on the regional agenda.

Cooperation in transport and communications is of key importance. Today, this area is developing rapidly, competition is increasing, and there is active activity to create new transport and transit corridors in Eurasia. To integrate our region into these processes in a timely and effective manner, using geographical, logistical and other advantages – this, I believe, should be the common task of the Central Asian states in the very near future.

I am convinced that we have all the prerequisites to build and become part of sustainable, major lines of economic partnership: North–South and East–West.

If we talk about the transport segment, here we highlight routes through Central Asia from China to Europe and the Middle East.

Specifically, we are talking about the transit corridors China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye with access to Europe, as well as China–Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran and further to the Middle East. We pay special attention to the cargo transportation route along the China–Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Persian Gulf line. In this regard, we see prospects for combining the resource, economic and transport capabilities of Central Asia, India and Pakistan, the connectivity of the two subcontinents and access to the World Ocean. It should be noted that the Central Asian countries have great potential for cooperation in the transport sector with Afghanistan. Today, our states are doing a lot to expand the transport and communication infrastructure towards Afghanistan.

The Central Asia–Caspian–Black Sea corridor is another significant combined water-land route. I am confident that with the combination of joint efforts, we will be able to implement large-scale transport projects along this route together.

Of course, the strengthening of transport connectivity between Asia and Europe implies the creation of modern logistics in the territories of our countries, the harmonization of legislation, the mutual provision of customs, tariff and other preferences. There is something to work on, and we propose to start practical implementation of these tasks in the very near future.

Dear participants of the meeting!

In modern conditions, the role of our states in international energy cooperation and satisfaction of objective demands in the energy resources of our countries is increasing.

The strategic goal is to meet the growing energy needs of the Central Asian states, taking into account the availability and future appearance of new industrial and agricultural capacities, infrastructure facilities, as well as the launch of joint production projects. Last but not least, such a system should guarantee our countries from possible negative scenarios in the global energy market, minimize their consequences, and create the necessary margin of safety for national energy systems in case of unexpected man-made and natural circumstances.

We have repeatedly stated Turkmenistan’s readiness to work together with Central Asian countries in the energy sector.

Serious issues such as trade expansion, industrial cooperation, and partnership in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises should not be left aside. Here, based on good joint experience and traditions of good neighborliness, we are able to encourage trade turnover, create and actively use new channels of interaction between business communities, encourage joint investments in projects in the territories of our states, and develop cross-border trade.

Dear Heads of State,

I would like to inform you that on October 11 this year, Turkmenistan will host the International Forum “The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the basis of modern Peace and development”, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi.

Magtymguly is an outstanding son of the Turkmen people. His philosophical and poetic heritage belongs to the whole East and the world as a whole, and especially to our neighbors, the peoples of Central Asia.

By inviting the leaders of many states to this Forum, we consider it not just as a tribute to Magtymguly, but also as a significant and timely opportunity for a broad and respectful international dialogue, a platform for presenting constructive, creative approaches and points of view on the fate of the world, the state of current global political, socio-cultural, geo-economic and humanitarian ties, and their trends and prospects. Such a dialogue is especially in demand today. We attach critical importance to ensuring the positions of the fraternal states of Central Asia carry significant weight and authority, and are widely heard and understood.

I take this opportunity to respectfully invite you, dear heads of State, to the upcoming International Forum. We look forward to your active participation.///TDH, 9 August 2024