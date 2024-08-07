Turkmenistan’s Shipbuilding Industry Takes Off: A South Korean Partnership

Turkmenistan is making significant strides in its shipbuilding industry. The Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant, located within the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, has embarked on a joint venture with South Korea’s Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co. Ltd. to construct two state-of-the-art dry bulk carriers.

These vessels, each with a capacity of 6,100 tons, are being built to the highest international standards. The bulk carriers under construction, 123 meters long, 16.5 meters wide and 8.3 meters high, will be used to transport various types of cargo.

The first batch of materials and spare parts within the framework of the project was delivered from Korea.

The project will employ more than 300 shipbuilders and more than 90 percent of the personnel involved in the implementation of this important project are Turkmen specialists.

To ensure the transfer of advanced shipbuilding technology, South Korean experts have provided extensive training to local personnel.

The Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant is capable of processing 10,000 tons of steel annually to construct 4-6 vessels using advanced automated technology. The shipyard also specializes in repairing 20-30 small to medium-sized ships per year.

In addition to shipbuilding, the plant offers a range of services. These include container repair and repainting for the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, as well as technical inspections for cargo, passenger, and service vessels across various industries. ///nCa, 7 August 2024