China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran Develop New Transport Route

JSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” (TULM) and Kazakhstani logistics company JSC “KTZ Express” have successfully piloted a new container train route connecting China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The inaugural train, carrying 45 forty-foot containers of auto parts, traversed the route from Xi’an (China) to Tehran (Iran) via Altynkol and Bolashak (Kazakhstan) and Etrek (Turkmenistan).

Simultaneously, a return train loaded with 50 forty-foot containers of gypsum powder moved from Kum (Iran) to Yiwu (China) along the same corridor.

The Etrek railway terminal facilitated the crucial gauge change for the containers. The entire journey from China to Iran took 15 days.

As Turkmenistan’s national container transport operator, TULM, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is committed to providing efficient and reliable container rail services across multiple routes.

Recognizing the growing trade between China and the Middle East, the four nations convened in Beijing on April 23-24, 2024, to discuss the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran rail corridor. The meeting focused on finalizing the train schedule, implementing preferential tariffs, and establishing an expert group to optimize the route.///nCa, 29 July 2024