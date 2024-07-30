News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran Develop New Transport Route

China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran Develop New Transport Route

By

JSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” (TULM) and Kazakhstani logistics company JSC “KTZ Express” have successfully piloted a new container train route connecting China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

The inaugural train, carrying 45 forty-foot containers of auto parts, traversed the route from Xi’an (China) to Tehran (Iran) via Altynkol and Bolashak (Kazakhstan) and Etrek (Turkmenistan).

Simultaneously, a return train loaded with 50 forty-foot containers of gypsum powder moved from Kum (Iran) to Yiwu (China) along the same corridor.

The Etrek railway terminal facilitated the crucial gauge change for the containers. The entire journey from China to Iran took 15 days.

As Turkmenistan’s national container transport operator, TULM, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is committed to providing efficient and reliable container rail services across multiple routes.

Recognizing the growing trade between China and the Middle East, the four nations convened in Beijing on April 23-24, 2024, to discuss the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran rail corridor. The meeting focused on finalizing the train schedule, implementing preferential tariffs, and establishing an expert group to optimize the route.///nCa, 29 July 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Kazakhstan launches new railway service between Turkmenistan and China
  2. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Jointly Develop Corridor from China to Iran
  3. Chinese auto parts will be delivered to Iran Via Turkmenistan
  4. Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Russia Sign Roadmap for North-South Transport Corridor
  5. Multimodal route from China to Uzbekistan via Turkmenistan has been launched
  6. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye discuss international transport corridor
  7. Iran-China freight train relaunched
  8. Turkmen plaster delivered to China
  9. Uzbekistan tests Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
  10. First Agroexpress Train Delivers Oat Flakes from Russia to India via Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan