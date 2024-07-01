Ulyanovsk Entrepreneurs Set Sights on Turkmen Market

A delegation from Ulyanovsk region, Russia, visited Turkmenistan on a business visit. According to Russian news outlets, a joint meeting of the Russian-Turkmen and Turkmen-Russian business councils was held in Ashgabat on 28 June, attended by representatives of the Ministries of Agriculture, Construction and architecture, industry and trade, as well as the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Discussions during the meeting centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on the logistics project “Middle Volga – Caspian – Persian Gulf”. Additionally, the creation of a dealership specifically for Ulyanovsk goods in Turkmenistan was explored as a potential avenue for collaboration.

The Russian delegation also met with AK GAYÁ, a prominent Turkmen company with an established network of construction supermarkets and wholesale operations. This meeting resulted in positive developments, with Turkmen counterparts expressing interest in purchasing a range of products from Ulyanovsk, including stone sinks, doors, upholstered furniture, gas equipment, tools, roofing materials, and paint supplies.

Ulyanovsk’s manufacturers already supply Turkmenistan with electrical equipment, automotive and airline components, and construction materials. ///nCa, 1 July 2024