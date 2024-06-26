National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the UAE Minister of Economy

The national leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri to discuss expanding economic partnership between two nations.

Minister Al-Marri conveyed greetings from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the UAE’s desire for stronger ties with neutral Turkmenistan.

Berdimuhamedov returned the greetings and emphasized the UAE’s importance as a key trade and economic partner. He cited the successful collaboration in the fuel and energy sector, particularly the Memorandum of Understanding with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for developing the Galkynysh gas field – a crucial resource for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed the economic significance of TAPI for all involved nations.

Given Turkmenistan’s vast natural resources, Berdimuhamedov expressed a desire to expand oil and gas partnerships. He invited Emirati businesses to participate in major international projects, aimed at gas field development and energy infrastructure construction. These projects, along with the establishment of modern industrial enterprises, provide ample opportunities for stronger UAE-Turkmenistan business cooperation.

The discussions explored potential cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, transportation and communication, renewable energy, and environmental protection.

The meeting also touched upon the renowned Akhal-Teke horses. Minister Al-Marri expressed admiration for their beauty and the skill of Turkmen horsemen, praising Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s significant role in preserving and promoting the Akhal-Teke breed globally. ///nCa, 26 June 2024