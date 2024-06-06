News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Meeting in the Great Steppe”: Astana Welcomes the World for 5th Nomad Games

Meeting in the Great Steppe”: Astana Welcomes the World for 5th Nomad Games

By

The Nomad Games will be held in Astana from 8 to 13 September 2024. About 4 thousand participants from more than 100 countries will take part in the competition. It is expected that more than 100 thousand tourists will visit sports competitions and cultural events.

The 5th World Nomad Games in Astana will be held under the motto “Ұлы Dala dubiri” – Meeting in the great steppe”.

As part of the sports programme of the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana it is planned to hold competitions in 20 competitive and 10 demonstration sports.

These include horse races, national wrestling, traditional intellectual games, competitions in martial arts, archery, national bird hunting, horse riding, folk games, as well as demonstrations in ethnic sports.

It should be noted that Turkmenistan also actively participates in the Nomad Games.

The Ethnoaul “Universe of Nomads” will be opened directly in Astana, where every visitor will be able to get acquainted with the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people, as well as the original culture of the participating countries.

Up to 30 thousand residents and guests of the capital will be able to visit the ethno-aul daily.///Embassy of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan

 

Related posts:

  1. World Kurultay of Kazakh people in Astana
  2. Asian Games Flag Hoisted in Turkmenistan – Medalists of Incheon Games given cash prizes
  3. Games torch lights up, starts moving toward Olympic Village
  4. Under Turkmenistan’s initiative, the United Nations Games Conclude with a Grand Closing Ceremony
  5. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Discuss Collaboration in Horse Breeding
  6. Over 20 documents adopted at the meeting of CIS Heads of Government in Astana
  7. Humanitarian cooperation discussed at the regular meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers in Samarkand
  8. What did Kazakhstan and Afghanistan agree on at the meeting in Astana?
  9. Russia welcomes Turkmenistan’s joining the Russia-Islamic World platform
  10. Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the head of the International Football Federation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan