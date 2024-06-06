Meeting in the Great Steppe”: Astana Welcomes the World for 5th Nomad Games

The Nomad Games will be held in Astana from 8 to 13 September 2024. About 4 thousand participants from more than 100 countries will take part in the competition. It is expected that more than 100 thousand tourists will visit sports competitions and cultural events.

The 5th World Nomad Games in Astana will be held under the motto “Ұлы Dala dubiri” – Meeting in the great steppe”.

As part of the sports programme of the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana it is planned to hold competitions in 20 competitive and 10 demonstration sports.

These include horse races, national wrestling, traditional intellectual games, competitions in martial arts, archery, national bird hunting, horse riding, folk games, as well as demonstrations in ethnic sports.

It should be noted that Turkmenistan also actively participates in the Nomad Games.

The Ethnoaul “Universe of Nomads” will be opened directly in Astana, where every visitor will be able to get acquainted with the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people, as well as the original culture of the participating countries.

Up to 30 thousand residents and guests of the capital will be able to visit the ethno-aul daily.