China comments on freedom of speech in the United States

The foreign ministry of China has issued a report on the freedom of speech in the United States. It is titled: “Freedom of Speech” in the United States – Truth and Facts.

The introduction part of the report says that the United States violates freedom of speech at home the free speech is curbed in various ways, internationally the US continues to project itself as the champion of free speech.

https://www.mfa.gov.cn/eng/wjbxw/202403/t20240314_11260689.html

The main content of the report is divided into three parts:
I. Freedom of Speech in the United States is not worthy of the name
II. The United States violates freedom of speech at home
III. The United States manipulates freedom of speech in foreign countries

In each part, the report cites several examples to prove its point.

In conclusion, the report says, “Freedom of speech in the United States is one for domestic politicians and interest groups, and another for ordinary people. It is one way of saying and doing things about the United States, and another way of saying and doing things about other countries.” /// nCa, 21 March 2024

 

 

