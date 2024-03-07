Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and India increased to US $ 192 million

The volume of bilateral trade between India and Turkmenistan has steadily increased from US $ 60.64 million in 2020-2021 to US $ 192 million in 2022-2023. This was stated by the Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, Ms. Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat, in an interview with the Turkmenistan newspaper.

Among the main goods imported from India are pharmaceuticals, electronic and electrical engineering products, equipment, food products, organic chemicals, while Turkmen exports to India include fertilizers, inorganic chemicals (sulfur, iodine), the diplomat noted.

The Ambassador stressed that the two countries also cooperate closely within the framework of the business council operating within the framework of the India-Central Asia summit.

The Embassy of India in Turkmenistan is actively involved in the development of bilateral trade, organizing various events, including online business consultations, meetings of suppliers and customers, as well as facilitating interaction between Indian and Turkmen businessmen.

Speaking about the development of Turkmen-Indian relations in the humanitarian sphere, the head of the Indian diplomatic mission noted that India and Turkmenistan are connected by historical and cultural commonalities.

According to Ms.Bhagat, many Turkmen citizens come to India for the purpose of medical and wellness tourism.

Regular flights between Ashgabat and New Delhi also contributed to the expansion of bilateral relations. The visit of the then President of India to Turkmenistan in April 2022 turned out to be fruitful, during which a program of cooperation in various fields was signed.

So far, a number of cultural exchanges have been organized within the framework of the document, including visits of the Indian Kathak dance group to Turkmenistan in January this year and visits of the Nyazli dance group.

During the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Turkmenistan in 2015, a Memorandum of cooperation between the two countries in the field of yoga and traditional medicine was signed. Since then, regular yoga classes have been held in Ashgabat together with the Bagtyyarlyk sports complex. It should also be noted that an Indian Ayurveda doctor is currently teaching students at the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan. He offers his services on a free basis to those who want yoga advice at the mentioned sports complex every day.

As for cooperation in the field of education, every year India offers scholarships to Turkmen students at various universities in such fields as information technology, computer science, language, economics, business studies, yoga. Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, an educational center located in Agra, offers scholarships to those who wish to study Hindi.

According to the Ambassador, Turkmen citizens also visit India on the basis of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program (ITEC), which is fully funded by the Indian government.

In general, we are constantly working on deepening humanitarian Indo-Turkmen relations and hope that more people can benefit from such opportunities, Ms. Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat said. ///nCa, 7 March 2024 (the full text of the interview was published in the newspaper “Turkmenistan” on 7 March 2024)