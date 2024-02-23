Exhibition at the French Institute in Ashgabat: World without End = Green World

22 February 2024… a clear but cold February evening in the courtyard of the French Institute in Ashgabat turned out to be really warm and cozy, because many guests and, above all, like-minded people gathered there, united by the idea that today we must think and make our world as “green” and clean as possible if we want to future generations had a “tomorrow”.

Ecological transition, acute issues of the impact of resource consumption on the future of our planet, renewable energy are the key topics raised by the exhibition “World without End”, which was inaugurated at the Nadar Gallery of the French Institute in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The guests of the event were welcomed by Ambassador of France to Turkmenistan Philippe Merlin and Director of the French Institute in Turkmenistan Romain Gouvernet.

The “World without End” exhibition shows reproductions of comics based on the book of the same name by Jean-Marc Jancovici, chairman of the think tank “The Shift Project” and a leading expert on energy and climate. The book became a real bestseller in France in 2022 with more than 800,000 copies sold and translations into many languages.

The book’s illustrator is Christophe Blain, best known for his comic book “Quai d’Orsay, chroniques diplomatiques” (“Quai d’Orsay. Diplomatic Chronicles”). The cartoonist was twice awarded prestigious prizes for the best album at the Angouleme Festival.

The book “Endless World” and in particular the comic paintings presented at the exhibition at the Nadar Gallery illustrate the meeting and dialogue between the writer and the artist. Through captivating imagery and accessible dialogue, “World without End” tackles crucial issues like urbanization, renewable vs. fossil fuels, the greenhouse effect, and alternative transportation. These concepts resonate deeply as humanity grapples with the need for ecological transition.

Beyond raising awareness, the exhibition empowers individual action. Visitors can contribute to a sustainable future by recycling paper, plastic, glass, and metal in designated containers. Information on local green initiatives is also available, encouraging further engagement.

The “World without End” exhibition runs until May, welcoming visitors daily from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM with free admission. Join the French Institute in Ashgabat and embark on a journey towards a greener, more sustainable future! ///nCa, 23 February 2024

Here are some photos from the event: