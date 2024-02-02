News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Strategic Plan of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan for 2024-2028 published

The Strategic Plan of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan for 2024-2028 published

By

The Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan took a significant step forward with the publication of its Strategic Plan for 2024-2028. Approved on 24 January  2024, this multi-year plan outlines a roadmap for promoting and safeguarding human rights across the country.

The plan identifies four high-level priority areas. Three of them are aimed at external activities, and another one involves the internal activities of the Ombudsman’s Office.

  1. Promoting universal understanding and application of human rights in all spheres of life.
  2. Protecting human rights and freedoms, especially for vulnerable groups of population.
  3. Developing and coordinating cooperation and partnerships in the field of human rights.
  4. Strengthening the capacity and competence of Ombudsman’s Office.

These strategic priorities overlap with the following three cross-cutting priorities:

  • Achieving gender equality
  • Vulnerable groups, including, but not limited to, persons with disabilities, children and young people, and rural populations;
  • Civil society organizations promoting and protecting human rights.

The plan acknowledges the need for increased staffing and resources, potentially including regional offices, to fully implement its ambitious goals.

The Strategic Plan is also expected to be a crucial step aimed at strengthening the technical capacity, efficiency and effectiveness of the Ombudsman’s Office, as the it aims to achieve accreditation by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).

When developing the plan, importance was attached to the national legislation of the country, adopted and successfully implemented programs and plans in various areas of human rights, recommendations of international experts, and the experience of the Ombudsman’s Office over seven years of operation was taken into account.

The text of the “Strategic Plan of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan for 2024-2028” can be found here: https://ombudsman.gov.tm/

///nCa, 2 February 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Supporting the Ombudsperson’s office in Turkmenistan in setting its strategic priorities
  2. Establishing Office of Ombudsman, Experience, Pitfalls and Lessons Learned
  3. Ombudsman of Turkmenistan visits Georgia
  4. Turkmenistan: “For every child, every right”: The Office of the Ombudsman, the Ministry of Education, UNICEF, and OHCHR continue to raise awareness on children rights in summer camps
  5. Ombudsman of Turkmenistan attended high-level events in Geneva dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
  6. UNICEF stands ready to support the implementation of the newly approved National Action Plan for the Realization of Children’s Rights in Turkmenistan for 2023-2028
  7. UNDP and the Ombudsperson`s Office of Turkmenistan promote human rights education in journalism
  8. The Regional Office for Central Asia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues Human Rights Education School for young people with disabilities in Turkmenistan
  9. UNDP is collaborating with the Government of Finland to support Ombudsperson`s Office
  10. UNDP and national partners in Turkmenistan conduct the Mid-term Evaluation of the Implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan