News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan – EU Dialogue on human rights took place in Brussels

Turkmenistan – EU Dialogue on human rights took place in Brussels

By

On 18 December 2023, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Director of the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan Yagmyr Nuryev visited Brussels, Belgium.

The Turkmen delegation included the Ombudsman, representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs and the Justice. The heads of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium and the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan participated via video link.

The EU delegation was represented by the Central Asia Department of the European External Relations Service, representatives of the Directorate General for International Partnerships of the European Commission and the Office of the EU Special Representative for Central Asia.

During the Dialogue, the parties discussed the National Action Plan for Human Rights in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, with a focus on strengthening the legal system and increasing responsibility in the field of human rights, as well as a detailed review of the activities of the Ombudsman office for 2023.

The Turkmen delegation informed European partners in detail about the country’s efforts to ensure freedom of movement and religion, as well as registration of new public organizations, and provided updated data on ongoing human rights reforms in Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 19 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. The Regional Office for Central Asia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues Human Rights Education School for young people with disabilities in Turkmenistan
  2. UNDP and ROCA OHCHR support the Government of Turkmenistan to prepare for the Dialogue with the UN Human Rights Committee
  3. UN Human Rights Council: Turkmenistan’s human rights record to be examined by Universal Periodic Review
  4. Ombudsman of Turkmenistan attended high-level events in Geneva dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
  5. UNDP supports the Government of Turkmenistan to prepare for the Dialogue on the Universal Periodic Review with the UN Human Rights Council
  6. MFA Turkmenistan holds a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Human Rights
  7. UNDP and the Ombudsperson`s Office of Turkmenistan promote human rights education in journalism
  8. OHCHR Conducted Human Rights Workshop for Turkmenistan Law Enforcement Representatives
  9. OHCHR builds capacity of youth with disabilities on human rights
  10. Turkmenistan’s Journalists Enhance Capacity and Knowledge of Human Rights Issues
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan