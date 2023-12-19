Turkmenistan – EU Dialogue on human rights took place in Brussels

On 18 December 2023, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Director of the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan Yagmyr Nuryev visited Brussels, Belgium.

The Turkmen delegation included the Ombudsman, representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs and the Justice. The heads of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium and the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan participated via video link.

The EU delegation was represented by the Central Asia Department of the European External Relations Service, representatives of the Directorate General for International Partnerships of the European Commission and the Office of the EU Special Representative for Central Asia.

During the Dialogue, the parties discussed the National Action Plan for Human Rights in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, with a focus on strengthening the legal system and increasing responsibility in the field of human rights, as well as a detailed review of the activities of the Ombudsman office for 2023.

The Turkmen delegation informed European partners in detail about the country’s efforts to ensure freedom of movement and religion, as well as registration of new public organizations, and provided updated data on ongoing human rights reforms in Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 19 December 2023