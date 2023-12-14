Ombudsman of Turkmenistan attended high-level events in Geneva dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 11-12 December 2023, the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan Ms.Yazdursun Gurbannazarova participated in the Human Rights 75 high-level event organized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Turkmen delegation also took part in a parallel event organized by the non-governmental organization BDG and the non-profit organization INHR, as well as the national human rights institutions of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The high-level conference dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights brought together high-ranking officials of international organizations, heads of delegations and heads of national human rights institutions.

At the opening of the conference, speaking with an introductory speech, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk welcomed the participants to this important event for the world community, and congratulated everyone on the glorious date of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Ombudsman presented Turkmenistan’s achievements and contributions to human rights and the rule of law. She reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the UDHR and outlined concrete actions, including:

  • Promoting international cooperation
  • Strengthening youth policy
  • Developing environmental approaches to human rights
  • Eradicating statelessness
  • Enhancing the independence of the national human rights institution

On 11 December, the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan also participated in a side event organized by the non-governmental organization BDG and the non-profit organization INHR, as well as national human rights institutions of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Ms.Gurbannazarova and made a presentation on the role and contributions of national human rights institutions in the implementation of the SDGs until 2030.

On 12 December, the high-level event “Human Rights 75” continued its work.

At the morning meeting, the heads of State, the Presidents of Switzerland, Poland, Senegal, Estonia, Slovenia and the Vice-Presidents of Colombia, Maldives and other countries delivered addresses. Then the meeting continued in separate sections on the topics: “Peace and security”, “Digitalization and human rights” and others.

On 10 December 1948, the United Nations General Assembly, at its meeting in Paris, adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights have laid the foundation for the promotion, protection and enjoyment of human rights around the world.

Turkmenistan remains steadfast in its adherence to fundamental UN human rights conventions and actively participates in international collaborative efforts.

The Ombudsman’s participation in the “Human Rights 75” events underscores Turkmenistan’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations and advancing human rights.///nCa, 14 December 2023 (based on the press release of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan)

 

 

