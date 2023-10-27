UNDP improves energy efficiency in the hotel sector of Turkmenistan

The UNDP project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza” continues to conduct information and educational events to promote energy-efficient technologies in the hotel sector.

On October 20, 2023, a meeting was held at the pilot hotel “Hasyl” in the Avaza National Tourist Zone to discuss innovative technologies and methods of applying energy-efficient practices in the development of the hotel sector. The meeting was attended by UNDP specialists, representatives of the Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” (RPC RES) of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan (SEIT), representatives of the hotel sector, and electric power companies of the country.

Meeting participants learned about the results of the analysis of solar activity in Avaza and its impact on the design of solar power plants, the results of surveys carried out in the pilot hotels “Seyran” and “Balkan”, discussed issues related to the maintenance of solar panels and reviewed energy-saving measures and their effectiveness. Participants also reviewed the “Green Standard” criteria for the hotel sector of Turkmenistan and its evaluation criteria.

“It should be noted that the topic of improving the energy efficiency of the hotel sector is very relevant for any country, so we all need to learn how to save energy resources and thereby change the philosophy of the construction design system,” noted Arslanmurat Zomov, specialist of the UNDP project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan”.

After the meeting, a practical familiarization with the results of the UNDP project on the introduction of energy saving practices in the pilot hotel “Hasyl” was organized. This included the use of energy-efficient and water-saving innovative technologies, the introduction of air quality control methods, the green solid waste management methods for infrastructure development to promote sustainable tourism in Avaza

The project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, funded by the Global Environmental Fund (GEF) and UNDP, is aimed at promoting the development of sustainable cities and reducing the negative impacts of urban growth in the country, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, impact of increasing energy consumption and household waste, as part of the country’s efforts to achieve the socio-economic development goals.

The UNDP project is implementing and planning practical steps to introduce innovative energy efficiency technologies into the electricity industry and develop the use of renewable energy in Turkmenistan. This will reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, and therefore contribute to the country’s efforts to fulfill its international obligations under the Paris Agreement on climate.

