International Financial Corporation Appoints New Country Manager for Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

IFC has appointed Neil McKain as Country Manager for Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. McKain will spearhead IFC’s strategy and operations to spur private sector development and drive sustainable, inclusive economic growth in these countries.

McKain will be based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and will lead efforts to grow IFC’s investment and advisory programs, overseeing their operation across sectors, and managing key relationships with clients, partners, and governments.

A British national, McKain brings over 20 years of private sector development experience to his new role. He most recently served as Adviser to the Vice President, Banking, at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Prior to that, McKain was regional head for the EBRD in the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, spending 14 years in senior positions in the Caspian Basin and Central Asia.

“I welcome Neil to this important role. I know his technical and leadership skills and knowledge of the region will help expand IFC’s impact, generate new partnerships to meet the countries’ needs, and build a strong foundation for a dynamic and inclusive private sector,” said Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Director for Türkiye and Central Asia.

“Increased private sector investment is critical to help Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan grow and diversify their economies and better harness their immense potentials,” said McKain. “I’m excited to take up my new role and work with our partners in these countries to amplify IFC’s support through private sector-led solutions.”

Before joining the EBRD in 1998, McKain started his professional career with A.T. Kearney in Russia working on post-privatization restructuring. He holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge and an MA in Political Science from the University of Aberdeen.

His new role took effect on October 2.

About IFC

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2023, IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org. ///IFC, 9 October 2023

#IFC, #Turkmenistan, #Uzbekistan