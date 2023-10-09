Turkmen Scientists Develop Microcapsule Technology for Medicinal Plant Extracts

News Central Asia (nCa)

Scientists at the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan have developed a technology for producing microcapsules from medicinal plant extracts. Altyn Rakhmanova, head of the Center’s biotechnology laboratory, announced the breakthrough in an interview with the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan.”

“Our laboratory specialists have developed a microencapsulation technology for medicinal plants and used camelthorns (Alhagi) as a sample, based on the aqueous-thick extract they obtained,” Rakhmanova said.

The camelthorns extract is produced by grinding the plant material and preparing an extraction mixture. The resulting medicine can be used not only in the production of medicinal drugs based on plant raw materials, but also in the food industry.

Camelthorns has bactericidal properties, and preparations based on it are effective in treating colds.

Microcapsulated drugs have a number of advantages over tableted forms. Tablets are highly crushed and compressed active substances that are delivered to the stomach, where they swell, dissolve, and are absorbed by the body. Tablets may also contain various fillers, while capsules contain a minimum amount of excipients.

The development of medicines based on plant raw materials that have a therapeutic effect on the human body opens up the possibility of developing drugs with targeted purposes.

The presence of natural preservatives in plant extracts makes it possible to increase the biological resistance of medicines. Plant extracts enrich remedy with a large set of biologically active substances and give them tonic properties. ///nCa, 9 October 2023

 

