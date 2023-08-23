News Central Asia (nCa)

UNDP Supports Turkmenistan’s Health Ministry with Medicine Procurement 

UNDP procured to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan another batch of medicines supplied under the project “Response to COVID-19 in Turkmenistan”, funded by the World Bank.

The delivery totaling $203 730 includes Amoxicillin + Clavulanic Acid 1000 mg/200 mg in the amount of 72 000 vials and Albumin 50 ml in the amount of 3,000 vials, which will be distributed by the Ministry to medical facilities in the capital and velayats. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 22 Aug 2023

 

 

