Turkmen transport companies are invited to the Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2023

The transport and freight companies of Turkmenistan are invited to participate in the conference and exhibition “Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2023: Corridors, Cargoes, nfrastructure”, which will be held on 20-21 September 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, says the Association of Transport and Logistics Companies of Turkmenistan “Turkmen Logistics”, an official information partner of the event.

International transport corridors in the Black and Caspian Sea bassin are important for the economic development of the region. These corridors can become a new engine of economic growth for the countries of the region. The development of international transport corridors requires the cooperation of all interested parties. It is necessary to develop the infrastructure of ports and terminals, introduce modern technologies in logistics, shorten the delivery time of goods, reduce logistics costs and improve the quality of customer service.

Nowadays’ geopolitical realities are forcing logistics companies and cargo owners to actively use the transport corridors that pass through the territories of the Black and the Caspian Sea countries. This dynamic facilitates the development of new services, routes, and infrastructure.

In addition, it stimulates the acceleration of inter-state agreements for the simplification and digitization of international transport documents circulation, transport corridors and routes, customs clearance and trade, creation and improvement of the Single Window mechanism.

Within the framework of the forum, three sessions will be held on the following topics:

Session 1. International transport corridors in the Black and Caspian Sea region.

Session 2. Cargo base and sea transportation market overview.

Session 3. Seaports and terminals. Infrastructure development in the Black and Caspian Seas.

As well as two panel discussions on the topics:

Optimization of regional logistics – what are the tools and steps?

New ports and terminals – how can transport routes be changed?

The special topic of the forum includes the development of the regional container transportation market and containerization as a factor in the growth of cargo traffic.

To date, more than 100 participants from 15 countries have registered for the conference.

Among the participants:

International Producers, Traders, End-users: coal, coke, fertilizers, grain, crude oil, steel, metallurgical raw materials and finished steel products, construction materials, etc.

Sea Shipping Companies: Owners / Operators / Agents / Brokers

Railways and railway operators

Container lines

Integrated logistics providers

Ports & Terminals

Stevedoring companies

Exporters, Importers

Port handling equipment providers

Consultants involved in the monitoring of sea-borne trade

Financial Institutions: Investment Banks / Infrastructure Funds

Associations and governmental organizations

///nCa, 14 August 2023

