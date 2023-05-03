The Permanent Missions of Turkmenistan, Bahrain, Ecuador, Latvia, Lichtenstein, Romania, Poland to the UN in New York will organize the bicycle rally on occasion of World Bicycle Day on 2 June 2023. The announcement was placed at the official website of Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan.

The aim of the event is to promote sustainable mobility, physical activity, safe infrastructure for cycling, and achieving the SDGS 3 and 12.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared 3 June as World Bicycle Day. World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. ///nCa, 3 May 2023