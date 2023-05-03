News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » World Bicycle Day

World Bicycle Day

By

The Permanent Missions of Turkmenistan, Bahrain, Ecuador, Latvia, Lichtenstein,  Romania, Poland to the UN in New York will organize the bicycle rally on occasion of World Bicycle Day on 2 June 2023. The announcement was placed at the official website of Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan.

The aim of the event is to promote sustainable mobility, physical activity, safe infrastructure for cycling, and achieving the SDGS 3 and 12.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared 3 June as World Bicycle Day. World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. ///nCa, 3 May 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. SerdarGB led a bike ride on the World Bicycle Day
  2. UN resolution initiated by Turkmenistan declares bicycle as tool for combating climate change
  3. 3rd Meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport to take place on 10 May 2023
  4. Accepted by the UN General Assembly after Türkiye’s proposal last year, ‘International Zero Waste Day’ is now celebrated all over the world
  5. Turkmenistan was elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the period 2024-2026
  6. The delegation of Turkmenistan completed it’s visit to the UN General Assembly session in New York
  7. Neutrality in motion – Conference in Turkmenistan marks start of Roadmap for World Peace – Part 4
  8. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan will be visiting New York on 30 March to take part in the UNGA High-level Meeting
  9. Turkmenistan’s Permanent Rep to the UN met with General Assembly President
  10. Official launch ceremony of 2023 as International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace will take place on 27 January 2023
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan