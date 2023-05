The referendum held in Uzbekistan on 30 April 2023 led to the adoption of the new Constitution, reports the Uzbek media.

Accordingly, the CEC issued the resolution to declare that the new Constitution has taken effect from 1 May 2023.

The voter turnout was 84.50%.

Of the cast votes, 90.20% (15.04 million voters) endorsed the adoption of the new Constitution.

The international observers expressed satisfaction at the transparency and fairness of the referendum. /// nCa, 2 May 2023