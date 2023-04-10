AC332 twin-engine civil helicopter of China successfully completes first full-state flight – Immediately receives order for 24 units

News Central Asia (nCa)

The AC332 twin-engine civil helicopter successfully conducted its first full-state flight here on 7 April 2023, reports Xinhua.

The 4-tonne multipurpose helicopter received its first batch of 24 orders from its launch operators on the same day, said the AVIC, the country’s leading planemaker.

With a maximum takeoff weight of 3,850 kilograms, the AC332 can carry up to 10 passengers. It has a maximum cruise speed of 260 kilometers per hour and a maximum flight range of 693 kilometers, said the developer.

The helicopter has an improved performance and lower operating costs, and has various configurations that can meet diversified operation requirements.

It is capable of taking off at an altitude of 4,500 meters with a ceiling of 6,000 meters, meeting the needs of air transport, search and rescue, and medical aid in plateau areas, said the AVIC.

The planemaker notes that the AC332 helicopter is expected to obtain its type certificate in 2025. /// nCa, 10 April 2023

 

