ECO Cultural Institute Dedicates Special Journal Edition to Turkmenistan’s 30 Years of Permanent Neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust

In honor of the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025) and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality, the Cultural Institute of the Economic Cooperation Organization, with the support of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Islamic Republic of Iran, has published a special edition of its journal dedicated to Turkmenistan.

This edition presents a concise analytical overview of Turkmenistan’s historical, cultural, and diplomatic significance, featuring expert insights on topics such as:



• 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality

• Foreign Policy

• Cooperation with the United Nations

• Role within ECO

• Turkmenistan–Iran Cooperation

• Position in Central Asia

• Transport Diplomacy

• Water Diplomacy

• Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan Relations

• Cooperation with ECO Member States

• Culture, Heritage & Identity

• Akhal-Teke Horses



This publication highlights the shared commitment of the ECO Cultural Institute and the Embassy of Turkmenistan to promoting cultural understanding and strengthening regional cooperation. ///nCa, 27 November 2025