Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Sign Agreement to Build Fiber Optic Link, Boosting Regional Digital Connectivity

On the sidelines of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to Kazakhstan, a bilateral meeting was held between the Minister of Communications of Turkmenistan, Hajimurat Hudayguliyev, and the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Zhassulan Madiyev, as well as Vice Minister Doszhan Mussaliyev. This was reported by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed a wide range of cooperation areas, including:

Development of the digital economy and e-government,

Increasing the capacity of international data transit,

Deepening cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence,

Prospects for digital trade through JSC Kazpost,

Interaction in the space industry,

Support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a Regional Center for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development in Almaty under the auspices of ESCAP.

Particular attention was paid to the project of establishing an international interconnection between the telecommunications networks of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The project involves the construction of an underground fiber-optic communication line on the Temirbaba (Kazakhstan) – Bekdash (Turkmenistan) route. The implementation of this project will strengthen the region’s transit potential, enhance the capacity of international communication channels, and enable the creation of new digital routes in Central Asia.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Intent was signed between TNS-Plus LLP (Kazakhstan) and TurkmenTelecom (Turkmenistan). The document formalizes the agreement on the construction of a cable border crossing and the interconnection of the backbone telecommunications networks of the two countries.

A joint working group will immediately be formed to define the technical parameters, determine the precise border crossing point, and prepare the necessary design and cost documentation. Construction work is slated for completion within 12 months of the memorandum’s signing.

The project holds important interstate status: it is included in the Protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and has received political support at the level of relevant ministries. Its implementation will significantly enhance regional digital connectivity, strengthen cooperation in telecommunications, and ensure a new level of quality for international communication services between the two countries.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have a history of systematic cooperation in space technologies, communications, and digital solutions, with regular expert consultations held since 2019. ///nCa, 25 November 2025