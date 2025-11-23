Brussels marked the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality

In the heart of Europe, Brussels hosted a ceremonial reception marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Kingdom of Belgium, the event brought together heads of European institutions, Belgian government representatives, international organizations, ambassadors, diplomats, public figures, and cultural circles.

The reception opened with the national anthems of Turkmenistan, Belgium, and the European Union — a solemn moment reflecting respect, friendship, and openness.

The keynote speech was delivered by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Sapar Palvanov. He emphasized that the 30-year journey of neutrality has become a solid foundation for the independent Turkmen state and an important instrument for strengthening peace and stability in the region. The Ambassador reminded the audience that Turkmenistan is the only country in the world whose neutrality policy has been recognized by a UN General Assembly resolution and enshrined in its Constitution.

In his address, he stressed that Turkmenistan’s neutrality does not mean distance or silence. It is an active and open stance aimed at supporting dialogue, trust, and cooperation – especially during challenging times. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s contribution to peaceful initiatives, strengthening stability in Central Asia, and implementing major projects in Afghanistan, including the TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline) and TAP (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan power transmission line), which are regarded as contributions to long-term peace and economic interconnectedness in the regions.

The Ambassador underlined that neutrality remains a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, enabling the country to connect regions and build new bridges of cooperation between Europe, Central Asia, and South Asia.

One of the honored guests was Serge Stroobants, Director of the Europe and Middle East/MENA office of the Institute for Economics and Peace – one of the world’s leading research centers studying the factors of peace, resilience, and the impact of economic processes on security.

Speaking to the guests, he emphasized the importance of investing in stability, noting that peace is born through concrete economic and social decisions. He pointed out that projects such as TAPI and TAP create the foundation for joint development and long-term sustainability while strengthening interconnections among the countries of the region.

A special highlight of the evening was the speech by Barbara Dietrich, President and Founder of Diplomatic World. She stressed the long-standing cooperation between her organization and the Turkmen diplomatic mission. In her remarks, she noted that peace is created not only through political decisions but also through cultural initiatives, human stories, and the joint efforts of people. At the event, she presented symbolic doves of peace, underscoring Turkmenistan’s contribution to promoting a culture of dialogue.

One of the brightest and most unexpected moments was the participation of finalists from the Miss Belgium contest. For the first time, the young women appeared in traditional Turkmen national dress – a warm symbol of respect for Turkmenistan’s culture and friendship between peoples.

Speaking on behalf of the contestants, one of the finalists said that true beauty lies in qualities such as kindness, respect, dignity, and the willingness to listen. She emphasized that participating in the event served as a reminder that the values of peace, trust, and solidarity should be manifested not only in diplomacy but in the daily life of every person.

“As young women, we are often associated with the word “beauty”. But we believe that beauty is meaningful only when it reflects what is inside: kindness, dignity, respect for diversity, the courage to listen and to understand. True beauty is not about competition between people or cultures; it is about recognising the value of each person and building bridges between us.

This is why being here tonight, in traditional Turkmen dress, is so special for us. It is a gesture of respect towards the rich culture of Turkmenistan and a symbol of friendship between our peoples. It shows that even simple acts – what we wear, what we share, what we celebrate – can send a powerful message of openness and mutual appreciation,” the young woman stressed.

The evening became a vibrant blend of diplomatic insight, expert analysis, cultural exchange, and youthful energy. The event once again confirmed a fundamental truth: peace is born from trust, and trust arises through dialogue, respect, and a shared commitment to creation.// /nCa, 23 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

Some photos from the celebration: