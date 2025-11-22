Ashgabat celebrates European Culture and Partnership

Ashgabat, 21 November 2025 – The Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, the Embassy of France in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan are proud to celebrate the European Culture Days in Turkmenistan, continuing a long-standing tradition that brings European art and culture to Turkmen audiences every autumn.

The festivities began on 18 November with a performance a selection of Maurice Ravel’s compositions at the Magtymguly Theatre, organised by the Embassy of France in Turkmenistan. Today, the celebration continued with a concert featuring masterpieces of European classical music performed by the Polish virtuoso pianist Wojciech Waleczek together with the Turkmen State Orchestra under the direction of Rasul Klychev.

Tonight’s concert was presented in two parts: a solo performance by Mr. Wojciech Waleczek, followed by a performance with the Turkmen State Orchestra. At the heart of the programme was Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, complemented by works fromClaude Debussy, Ludwig van Beethoven, Isaac Albéniz, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Liszt, and Niccolò Paganini. Each piece demonstrated how deeply music can touch the human heart across generations and cultures.

Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan, Beata Peksa, in her opening remarks emphasized the following: “I believe culture has always been a bridge between nations. And especially music speaks a universal language that unites us and helps us through deep emotions to better understand each other. That is why the European Union remains deeply committed to the partnership with Turkmenistan and is so proud to foster our cultural exchange and to bring our people together.”

The Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, Atageldi Shamuradov highlighted the significance of the event, stating: “The holding of the European Union Culture Days in Turkmenistan carries great significance. In recent years, it has become a respected tradition in our country.”

Beyond the concert, Mr. Waleczek will also engage with young musicians of the Republican Music School and the Turkmen National Conservatory, sharing his artistry and inspiring the next generation of performers.

The European Union extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the Embassy of France in Turkmenistan, and all partners who made these cultural events possible. The concerts reinforced not only the shared appreciation for European classical music but also the enduring friendship and collaboration between the European Union and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 22 November 2025 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)