Outcomes of the State Visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan: Mirziyoyev Awards Berdimuhamedov Uzbekistan’s Highest State Order – First Joint Border Trade Zone Launched

On 17 November 2025, in Tashkent, on the second day of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Uzbekistan, high-level talks were held between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The meeting, which took place first in a narrow format and then in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations, reaffirmed the strategic nature of Turkmen-Uzbek partnership.

The talks demonstrated complete alignment or close similarity of positions on all key issues of bilateral and regional cooperation. The heads of state identified priority areas for further interaction: increasing mutual trade, transport, energy, agriculture and water management, as well as the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

A highlight of the visit was the online launch of the joint Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone “Shavat–Dashoguz”, designed to significantly simplify trade between Uzbekistan’s Khorezm Region and Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz province.

In recognition of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s personal contribution to strengthening bilateral relations, he was awarded Uzbekistan’s highest state decoration – the Order “Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik” (Order of Outstanding Friendship).

Following the talks, the two presidents signed a Joint Statement and exchanged more than fifteen intergovernmental, interregional and sectoral documents covering all areas of cooperation – from trade and transport to culture, healthcare and ecology.

Talks in a narrow format

During the narrow-format talks, the presidents emphasized that the state visit would serve as an important step toward further strengthening the relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Positive dynamics and active contacts are observed across all areas of bilateral cooperation. Regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council are held, as well as cultural events. On the eve of the visit, the Days of Turkmenistan’s Culture and screenings of Turkmen films were held in Urgench and Tashkent.

Last year, bilateral trade turnover exceeded $1 billion. Cargo transportation volumes are growing, including via the Turkmenbashi port.

Particular attention was paid to expanding mutual trade and promoting effective cooperation in industry, energy, transport, mechanical engineering, agriculture and water management.

The importance of further expanding interregional exchanges was highlighted. An agreement was reached to hold the third Forum of Regions in Khiva.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international agenda items.

Talks in expanded format

The negotiations then continued in an expanded format with the participation of the official delegations of the two countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev commended the joint efforts of the two countries across key sectors, including trade, transport, energy, and water management. He highlighted that bilateral trade has doubled in recent years and emphasized that all necessary conditions are in place to further boost this figure by diversifying the range of products and making fuller use of the free-trade regime.

In advancing industrial cooperation, particular attention was given to the active engagement of business communities in launching new projects focused on the production of construction materials, pharmaceuticals, food products, and other goods in high demand.

It was underlined that effective and mutually beneficial cooperation has been established in the energy sector. At the same time, it was emphasized that transport serves as the connecting link between the economies of the two countries. In this context, discussions focused on steadily increasing cargo transportation volumes and simplifying customs and logistics procedures.

The importance of strengthening partnership in the cultural and humanitarian sphere was also highlighted.

For his part, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the full alignment or close similarity of the two states’ positions on the most important issues of the international agenda. In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the Uzbek side for its unwavering support of Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality and its international initiatives.

Special importance was attached to the interaction between the two countries within international and regional organizations, primarily the United Nations.

The President of Turkmenistan underscored the significance of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Cooperation within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) remains an effective area of interaction.

Trade and economic cooperation covers such areas as trade, transport and communications, the fuel-and-energy complex, industry, agriculture, and environmental protection.

Transport was identified as a priority area of partnership. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are located at the crossroads of key routes of the East–West transport corridor. In this regard, the importance of joining efforts to create the necessary infrastructure and conditions for integrating the transport systems of China, Central Asia, Europe, the Near and Middle East was emphasized.

Particular emphasis was placed on the relevance of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan route with access to the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan also reaffirmed its readiness to work on the project to establish the Farab–Alat transport and logistics hub on the Turkmen-Uzbek border. Major global transport companies and international financial institutions may be involved in this initiative.

Special attention during the talks was devoted to the energy sector. It was noted that Turkmen electricity is currently being exported to Uzbekistan.

According to President Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is ready to deepen cooperation in the gas sector on mutually acceptable terms.

At the same time, the importance of effectively realizing existing potential for developing partnership in agriculture, the chemical industry, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, the construction industry, environmental technologies, textiles, and the pharmaceutical industry was highlighted.

It was stressed that water issues occupy an important place both in bilateral and regional contexts.

In this connection, the President of Turkmenistan noted that water-and-energy issues should be addressed on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law, on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of the interests of all states in the region, and with the participation of international organizations.

The sides stated that the humanitarian sphere forms a solid foundation for multifaceted ties. The successful holding of the Days of Turkmen Culture and screenings of Turkmen films in Urgench and Tashkent was noted.

To maintain the momentum of interaction, the parties agreed to regularly organize mutual concerts and theater tours, hold a Youth Forum in Khiva, and continue the practice of co-producing films.

Exchanges in healthcare and medical science will be intensified.

To ensure timely implementation of the agreements reached, the next meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council will be held before the end of the year.

Following the talks, the heads of state instructed the preparation of a comprehensive “roadmap” for the implementation of all agreements reached.

Launch of the Joint Border Trade Zone

Following the high-level talks, the presidents of the two countries participated in an online ceremony marking the official launch of the joint Turkmen–Uzbek border trade zone “Shavat–Dashoguz.”

The new zone accommodates administrative offices for management, customs, quarantine, phytosanitary and veterinary services, alongside a modern trade pavilion, warehouse facilities, and “single-window” state services. It also offers interactive systems, banking, medical and hotel services, as well as a spacious parking area.

The functioning of this trade zone is expected to give a strong impetus to economic cooperation, significantly enhancing trade between Uzbekistan’s Khorezm Region and Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz province — two neighboring regions with a combined population exceeding 3.5 million.

Award Ceremony

One of the most notable moments of the visit was the ceremony in which President Shavkat Mirziyoyev conferred upon President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Uzbekistan’s highest state distinction — the Order Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik (Order of Outstanding Friendship).

In presenting the award, President Mirziyoyev underscored President Berdimuhamedov’s personal role in advancing Turkmen–Uzbek relations, noting that the decoration stands as a symbol of enduring friendship and good-neighborly ties.

In turn, the President of Turkmenistan expressed profound gratitude to the leader and people of Uzbekistan for this esteemed honor and reaffirmed his country’s steadfast commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Signed Documents

At the end of the talks, the presidents signed a Joint Statement.

In the presence of the heads of state, the following documents were also signed and exchanged:

– Agreement between the governorate of Ahal province of Turkmenistan and the Khokimiyat of Tashkent Region (Uzbekistan) on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian spheres;

– Agreement between the governorate of Dashoguz province of Turkmenistan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan (Uzbekistan) on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian spheres;

– Agreement between the governorate of Lebap province of Turkmenistan and the Khokimiyat of Kashkadarya Region (Uzbekistan) on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian spheres;

– Agreement between the governorate of Lebap province of Turkmenistan and the Khokimiyat of Surkhandarya Region of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian spheres;

– Memorandum between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Turkmen-Uzbek Expert Council;

– Memorandum of Cooperation between the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and the Institute of Legislation and Legal Policy under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

– Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Adalat of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2026–2027;

– Cooperation Program in the sphere of culture between the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2026–2027;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on biological safety issues;

– Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in healthcare and medical science;

– Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on international road transport of passengers and cargo dated January 16, 1996;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the supply of railway tank cars for petroleum products and chemical liquids;

– Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on further development of cooperation in agriculture;

– Roadmap for cooperation in forestry between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2026–2030;

– Protocol on adding a supplement to the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the prevention of emergency situations and elimination of their consequences dated November 25, 2013;

– Treaty between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the functioning of the Turkmen-Uzbek border trade zone.

Press Conference

Following the high-level talks at the “Kuksaroy” residence, Presidents delivered statements to representatives of the mass media.

Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that this historic state visit would further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations and elevate it to new heights.

During the negotiations, priorities for joint work were defined in the political, trade and economic, transport, water and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. A key focus was placed on expanding trade, economic, and cooperative ties.

In recent years, bilateral trade has nearly doubled, surpassing US $ 1 billion. The goal has been set to increase this figure to US $ 2 billion, primarily through diversifying the range of goods and expanding mutual supplies.

A special role is assigned to the newly launched “Shavat–Dashoguz” border trade zone. The parties expressed their intention to replicate this experience in other border areas, particularly in the “Alat–Farab” region.

To strengthen the region’s transport connectivity, the governments were tasked with preparing proposals for the development of road, rail, and maritime transport, as well as for the joint use of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

The sides will continue cooperation aimed at building modern infrastructure that integrates the transport systems of Central Asia and provides access to major international routes. In this regard, Turkmenistan declared its readiness to work jointly on the development of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan transport corridor, ensuring connections to the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea.

The importance of intensifying efforts for the swift implementation of the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Oman–Qatar transport route project was also underscored.

Special attention was devoted to energy issues. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation in the supply and transit of electricity, as well as the implementation of joint projects in both countries.

They also agreed to expand collaboration in environmental protection and the rational use of water resources, including across the Central Asian region.

Another priority area is interregional cooperation. Regional forums have already been successfully held in Bukhara and Turkmenabad, and preparations are underway for the third forum in Khiva, which will involve all provinces of the two countries.

The sides noted the successful organization of the Days of Turkmen Culture in Urgench and Tashkent. An agreement was reached to hold concerts, theater tours, youth forums, scientific gatherings, and sports competitions on a regular basis.

The parties also agreed to advance practical cooperation in healthcare and medical science.

Progress was achieved in strengthening regional cooperation within the framework of Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. The importance of continuing the practice of mutual support within the UN and other international structures was emphasized.

In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their determination to further develop cooperation and achieve breakthrough results in relations between the two countries.

State visit to Uzbekistan wrapped up

The same day the President of Turkmenistan wrapped up his visit to Uzbekistan and departed for Ashgabat. /// nCa, 18 November 2025 (photo credit – official website of President of Uzbekistan)