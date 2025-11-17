Comparative analysis of Speeches of Presidents at Central Asia Summit – Promising Future Ahead

nCa Analysis by Tariq Saeedi

The 7th consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia took place in Tashkent on 16 November 2025. Azerbaijan has been accepted as full member of the council.

We looked at the speeches of all the six presidents during the summit and applied some basic techniques of CDA (Critical Discourse Analysis) to see as to what are their common objectives and what are their own unique positions.

By the time of writing this analysis, the full text of the speeches of the presidents of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was available to us. We also had plenty of quotes from the speeches of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan to get a fair idea of their positions.

Looking at the aggregated picture, we can say with full confidence that Central Asia has a greatly promising future just around the corner. They are in synch.

Here are the full speeches of the presidents of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan and excerpts from the speeches of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. This is followed by our analysis.

Full Text: Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Uzbekistan)

(From the official presidential website)

Dear colleagues!

I am sincerely pleased to welcome all of you to the Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

Last year, mutual trade among our countries reached $10.7 billion, the total volume of investment in Central Asia increased by 17 percent.

During Uzbekistan’s chairmanship, over 20 major events—including the launch of the Interregional Cooperation Forum, first-ever sectoral ministerial meetings, and the successful Central Asian Women Leaders’ Dialogue—demonstrated the systematic strengthening of the region’s institutional foundations and partnership mechanisms.

Amid today’s complex and unpredictable global dynamics, strengthening our unity and mutual support is crucial, and we are confident that we stand on the threshold of a historic revival—a New Central Asia.

Strengthening the mechanisms and legal framework of our cooperation is essential, and we therefore propose transforming the Consultative Meetings into a strategic “Community of Central Asia” by adopting a Regulation, creating a rotating Secretariat, elevating national coordinators to Special Presidential Representatives, and establishing a Council of Elders to reinforce generational continuity, regional solidarity, and shared identity.

Achieving a new level of trade, economic, and investment cooperation is essential, and we therefore propose removing administrative barriers, simplifying tax and customs procedures, jointly using free economic zones, adopting a Comprehensive Regional Program for Trade and Economic Cooperation until 2035, approving a Declaration on a Common Investment Space, and developing a regional program on e-commerce to tap a market projected to reach $150 billion in the next decade.

Joint development of high-tech infrastructure and transport connectivity is crucial, and we therefore propose uniting efforts to modernize energy, transport, and digital networks; advance key projects such as the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, the Trans-Afghan Corridor, and Trans-Caspian routes; and establish an Infrastructure Development Council at the deputy prime ministers’ level to coordinate this work.

The prosperity of our region depends on strengthening security and stability, and the newly adopted Concept of Regional Security and Catalogue of Risks and Threats will enhance our joint efforts, while Afghanistan—whose situation directly affects regional development—must be integrated into our infrastructure, energy, and transport projects as a key element of our common policy.

We propose keeping ecology, climate, and water scarcity at the forefront, supporting the adoption of the Green Development Concept, declaring 2026–2036 a decade of practical action on rational water use, engaging Afghanistan in dialogue on shared water resources, and strengthening professional capacity by establishing a Regional Water Management Competence Center in Tashkent.

We propose expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation by making the International Congress on Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment an annual event, supporting Uzbekistan’s initiative for a UN General Assembly resolution on the region’s scholars, and establishing a Scientific Research Fund to finance interstate projects, strengthen intellectual potential, and advance the use of AI for key socioeconomic challenges.

We will build a solid bridge between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, paving the way for the formation of a unified space of cooperation, which will undoubtedly strengthen the strategic interconnectedness and resilience of both regions. I sincerely thank all my esteemed colleagues for adopting this important decision and congratulate Ilham Heydarovich on Azerbaijan’s accession to the consultative meetings format as a full-fledged participant.

Our strength is in unity, our path is in friendship, and our future is shared.

Full Text: Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan)

(Verbatim from the official presidential website.)

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

Dear Heads of State,

Dear friends,

First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, for the invitation to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. I am grateful to the Uzbek side for its traditional hospitality.

Under the wise leadership of my brother Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan is confidently advancing along the path of development and creation. Its significant international standing, effective economic reforms and large-scale projects in industry, transport and agriculture have elevated Uzbekistan to a leading position in the region. Thanks to the President’s daily dedication, Uzbekistan has joined the ranks of the world’s leading sporting nations. The recent Summer Olympics clearly demonstrated this. Shavkat Miromonovich is not only a wise statesman but also a person who has made a significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations. He is loved and respected in Azerbaijan for his concrete actions and kind attitude toward our people. As a visionary politician, Shavkat Miromonovich clearly sees the need for closer cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. Once again, dear Shavkat Miromonovich, thank you very much for everything.

We visited the Center of Islamic Civilization. Established on the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, the center serves as yet another testament to the President’s dedication to Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage. At a time when attacks on our religion are growing in some countries and Islamophobia is taking on a systemic character, the opening of the Center of Islamic Civilization demonstrates to the entire world that Islam is a religion of creation, tolerance, friendship, and brotherhood. Outstanding representatives of the Islamic world made immense contributions to global science and culture, and the Center of Islamic Civilization clearly showcases this. I am confident that the majestic and uniquely curated Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent will become a source of pride for the entire Islamic world.

Esteemed colleagues, this is the third time Azerbaijan has participated in Central Asian summits. In 2023, I attended the summit at the invitation of esteemed President of Tajikistan Emomali Sharipovich Rahmon, and in 2024, at the invitation of esteemed President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian states are quite unique. We are bound together by centuries-old history, spiritual and cultural heritage, brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity. We have not only maintained these ties but also infused them with new momentum, which has the nature of a strategic partnership.

Reciprocal high-level visits have become regular in recent years. Over the past three years, I have visited Central Asian countries 14 times. During the same period, my colleagues have visited our country 23 times.

Azerbaijan has signed treaties and declarations on alliance and strategic partnership, as well as those on the establishment of joint investment funds, with Central Asian countries. Culture days, exhibitions and concerts are regular in nature, bringing our peoples even closer together and demonstrating how close we are and how much we value our friendship.

Although Azerbaijan is located in the South Caucasus, thanks to this active interaction, Central Asia and Azerbaijan today form a single geopolitical and geo-economic region, whose importance in the world is steadily growing.

We successfully cooperate within the framework of various international organizations, support each other’s initiatives, and develop common approaches to resolving global and regional issues.

After restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, our country embarked on large-scale work to revive the liberated territories. We highly appreciate the fraternal support that Central Asian countries are providing to Azerbaijan in this regard.

In particular, the Mirzo Ulugbek School and the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center are already operating in the city of Fuzuli, while the Manas School is open in Aghdam. This is a gift from our Uzbek, Kazakh and Kyrgyz brothers.

In October of this year, the foundation of a mosque was laid in the city of Fuzuli, and this mosque will serve as a symbol of Turkmenistan’s fraternal support. All of this will remain in the grateful memory of the Azerbaijani people as a testament to our brotherhood and solidarity.

Today, Azerbaijan and Central Asia serve as a vital link and bridge between East and West, North and South.

The development of the Middle Corridor is of strategic importance for our countries. Joint efforts to modernize the transport and logistical infrastructure, synchronize and digitalize customs procedures open up vast opportunities for increasing the volumes of cargo, strengthening economic resilience, and expanding cooperation in international markets.

Over the past three years, cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by 90 percent. Transit time along the corridor has significantly reduced.

The Alat International Port, which is expected to reach a throughput capacity of 25 million tons per year in the coming years, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, nine international airports, the region’s largest cargo airline, and other factors have transformed Azerbaijan into an international transport hub.

I am confident that the agreements reached in Washington this August to connect the mainland of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will contribute to expanding transit opportunities for international transportation. The construction of the Zangezur Corridor on the territory of Azerbaijan is nearing completion. With an initial throughput capacity of 15 million tons, this railway will become an important artery of the Middle Corridor. Construction of the highway that will form part of the Zangezur Corridor is also nearing completion.

Our cooperation in digital communications also has tremendous potential. The Digital Silk Road project includes plans to build a Caspian subsea fiber-optic cable network.

The Caspian subsea electric cable construction project ushers great prospects for joint electricity exports to global markets.

In conclusion, I would like to thank my esteemed colleagues for the decision on Azerbaijan’s accession to the cooperation format of the Central Asian states. This decision once again confirms the friendly and fraternal nature of our relations and will serve to strengthen cooperation and interaction across a vast geographical area. I would also like to congratulate fraternal Turkmenistan on assuming the chairmanship in our format. Thank you for your attention.

Full text: Serdar Berdimuhamedov (Turkmenistan)

(Verbatim from TDH)

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich, Dear Heads of State,

Allow me to warmly greet you and express my heartfelt gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the esteemed Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, for the warm welcome, hospitality and excellent organization of this Summit.

I would also like to congratulate Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s accession to our format as a full member.

Dear heads of state!

I believe it is important to continue close political and diplomatic cooperation at the regional level, as well as at international forums, primarily at the UN.

Dear heads of state!

The enormous potential of Central Asian countries dictates the urgent need for further active economic cooperation in the interests of all states in the region.

Among the strategic areas, I highlight transport, energy, trade, production and technological cooperation.

Today, Central Asia is considered a key transport and transit corridor of international importance. It is already clear that this role will only increase, given the shift in economic and investment activity toward East and South Asia, and the Middle East.

Our countries must significantly intensify their cooperation in the transport sector. To this end, we believe we must begin effective and meaningful participation in the creation of combined East-West and North-South corridors.

I am confident that combining our potential to create a modern, extensive, efficient, and sustainable transport and logistics infrastructure is a worthy goal that meets the strategic interests of our countries.

Turkmenistan is also ready to discuss further concrete steps to strengthen its energy partnership. This includes more than just pipeline projects.

Today, we discuss the importance of expanding the electric power sector and creating a powerful network for electricity production, supply, and consumption in our region and its surrounding areas. This will create a reliable material base for the sustainability of the entire electricity supply system and ensure protection against potential negative external factors.

Among the pressing tasks we see are the creation of production cooperative chains in industry and the agro-industrial complex, more active participation of business circles in the creation of joint ventures of various profiles in our countries, and the expansion of cross-border and regional trade.

We look forward to further strengthening cooperation on water resources issues in the region based on equality, respect for each other’s interests, mutual understanding, and solidarity.

Overall, we support increased joint efforts to address environmental issues in the region, particularly in sensitive areas such as saving the Aral Sea and desertification. We welcome the presence of UN agencies on the environmental agenda in Central Asia and the establishment of specialized UN offices here. We are convinced of the need for our countries to develop coordinated environmental diplomacy within the UN and to attract increasing international attention to the problems of Central Asia.

I am confident that the development and support of humanitarian cooperation will always be relevant and significant for us.

Dear heads of state!

Assuming its chairmanship of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Turkmenistan will make every effort to strengthen our unity and cohesion, strengthen economic partnerships, and make the region attractive for significant foreign investment and the implementation of large-scale international projects in energy, transport, communications, and other areas.

In conclusion, I would like to wish the fraternal peoples of our countries peace, well-being and prosperity.

Key Points: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Kazakhstan)

Fully agreed with issues raised by Mirziyoyev and supported all institutional proposals (e.g., Community of Central Asia, Secretariat, Council of Elders).

Praised the Center of Islamic Civilization in Tashkent and supported turning it into a common scientific research platform.

Emphasized strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties as a key priority.

Proposed developing a declaration on the responsible use of artificial intelligence by Central Asian countries, including unified standards.

Proposed a joint comprehensive strategy for the development of Central Asia’s transport system.

Called for stronger regional coordination on water security, transport connectivity, and economic integration.

Described Azerbaijan’s inclusion as a “historic decision” that enhances cooperation potential.

Key Points: Sadyr Japarov (Kyrgyzstan)

Noted that the consultative format has proven successful as a platform for discussing challenges and advancing initiatives.

Supported Azerbaijan’s full membership, stating it will open “new opportunities and broad horizons” for Central Asia, especially in international transit, logistics, and energy.

Highlighted the strategic importance of the Zangezur Corridor for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

Emphasized expanding cooperation in transport and energy sectors.

Key Points: Emomali Rahmon (Tajikistan)

Congratulated Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s accession and highlighted the growing role of the consultative format in regional and international processes.

Called for expanding cooperation in energy and industry, integrating production capacities.

Proposed strengthening joint cyber security measures to address threats.

Proposed establishing an international innovative educational center in Central Asia as a unified platform for scientific research and educational programs.

Stressed the need for coordinated responses to security risks and integrating Afghanistan into regional processes.

Comparison and Analysis

To compare the speeches, we analyzed themes, proposals, and tones based on the full texts and key points. All six presidents emphasized unity, brotherhood, and regional cooperation, reflecting a shared goal of transforming Central Asia (now including Azerbaijan) into a stronger, interconnected entity. However, each brought unique emphases based on national priorities.

Similar Points Across Speeches

Unity and Regional Solidarity : Every speech highlighted unity as the foundation for progress. Mirziyoyev called for a “New Central Asia” through institutional transformation; Aliyev described the region as a “single geopolitical and geo-economic region”; Tokayev supported “regional solidarity”; Japarov noted the format’s success in fostering cooperation; Rahmon emphasized joint responses to challenges; Berdimuhamedow focused on shared security.

: Every speech highlighted unity as the foundation for progress. Mirziyoyev called for a “New Central Asia” through institutional transformation; Aliyev described the region as a “single geopolitical and geo-economic region”; Tokayev supported “regional solidarity”; Japarov noted the format’s success in fostering cooperation; Rahmon emphasized joint responses to challenges; Berdimuhamedow focused on shared security. Azerbaijan’s Accession : Unanimously welcomed as “historic” (Tokayev, Mirziyoyev). Mirziyoyev saw it as building a “bridge” to the South Caucasus; Japarov highlighted new opportunities in transit/energy; Rahmon noted enhanced international role; Aliyev thanked colleagues and said it confirms “fraternal relations.”

: Unanimously welcomed as “historic” (Tokayev, Mirziyoyev). Mirziyoyev saw it as building a “bridge” to the South Caucasus; Japarov highlighted new opportunities in transit/energy; Rahmon noted enhanced international role; Aliyev thanked colleagues and said it confirms “fraternal relations.” Economic and Trade Cooperation : Broad agreement on boosting trade/investment. Mirziyoyev proposed programs until 2035 and a Common Investment Space; Aliyev noted high-level visits and funds; Rahmon called for integrating production; Berdimuhamedow urged cooperation in trade/industry/technology.

: Broad agreement on boosting trade/investment. Mirziyoyev proposed programs until 2035 and a Common Investment Space; Aliyev noted high-level visits and funds; Rahmon called for integrating production; Berdimuhamedow urged cooperation in trade/industry/technology. Transport and Connectivity : A core theme. Mirziyoyev proposed modernizing networks and an Infrastructure Council; Aliyev detailed the Middle Corridor, Zangezur Corridor, and Caspian projects; Tokayev suggested a transport strategy; Japarov linked Zangezur to the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway; Berdimuhamedow emphasized transport sectors.

: A core theme. Mirziyoyev proposed modernizing networks and an Infrastructure Council; Aliyev detailed the Middle Corridor, Zangezur Corridor, and Caspian projects; Tokayev suggested a transport strategy; Japarov linked Zangezur to the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway; Berdimuhamedow emphasized transport sectors. Energy and Infrastructure : Overlapping focus. Mirziyoyev included energy in infrastructure; Aliyev mentioned Caspian electric cables; Rahmon pushed energy expansion; Berdimuhamedow prioritized electricity networks.

: Overlapping focus. Mirziyoyev included energy in infrastructure; Aliyev mentioned Caspian electric cables; Rahmon pushed energy expansion; Berdimuhamedow prioritized electricity networks. Security and Stability : Shared concern. Mirziyoyev adopted a Security Concept and integrated Afghanistan; Berdimuhamedow prioritized anti-terrorism/extremism; Rahmon called for cyber security; Tokayev implied through coordination.

: Shared concern. Mirziyoyev adopted a Security Concept and integrated Afghanistan; Berdimuhamedow prioritized anti-terrorism/extremism; Rahmon called for cyber security; Tokayev implied through coordination. Ecology and Water : Mirziyoyev led with a Green Concept and water decade; Tokayev highlighted water security; others did not emphasize as strongly but aligned implicitly.

: Mirziyoyev led with a Green Concept and water decade; Tokayev highlighted water security; others did not emphasize as strongly but aligned implicitly. Cultural/Humanitarian Ties: Mirziyoyev proposed congresses, UN resolutions, and a Research Fund; Aliyev noted culture days and fraternal support (e.g., schools/mosques); Tokayev stressed humanitarian ties; Rahmon suggested an educational center.

Unique Positions

Mirziyoyev (Uzbekistan) : Most comprehensive and proposal-heavy, focusing on institutional reform (e.g., Community of Central Asia, Secretariat) and long-term programs (e.g., e-commerce, water decade). Unique emphasis on ecology/climate as a “forefront” priority and involving Afghanistan in water dialogue. As host, he framed the summit as a “historic revival.”

: Most comprehensive and proposal-heavy, focusing on institutional reform (e.g., Community of Central Asia, Secretariat) and long-term programs (e.g., e-commerce, water decade). Unique emphasis on ecology/climate as a “forefront” priority and involving Afghanistan in water dialogue. As host, he framed the summit as a “historic revival.” Aliyev (Azerbaijan) : Emphasized Azerbaijan’s role in transport hubs (e.g., Alat Port, Zangezur Corridor specifics) and digital/electric projects. Unique gratitude for reconstruction support (schools/mosques) and historical/cultural ties to Islam (praising the Center). Positioned Azerbaijan as a bridge between regions, with data on cargo growth (90% increase).

: Emphasized Azerbaijan’s role in transport hubs (e.g., Alat Port, Zangezur Corridor specifics) and digital/electric projects. Unique gratitude for reconstruction support (schools/mosques) and historical/cultural ties to Islam (praising the Center). Positioned Azerbaijan as a bridge between regions, with data on cargo growth (90% increase). Tokayev (Kazakhstan) : Unique tech focus with AI declaration proposal. Strong on transport strategy and water security. Praised cultural centers uniquely.

: Unique tech focus with AI declaration proposal. Strong on transport strategy and water security. Praised cultural centers uniquely. Japarov (Kyrgyzstan) : Highlighted the format’s “viability” and specific benefits of Azerbaijan’s join for logistics/energy, with unique link to the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway via Zangezur.

: Highlighted the format’s “viability” and specific benefits of Azerbaijan’s join for logistics/energy, with unique link to the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway via Zangezur. Rahmon (Tajikistan) : Unique proposals for an innovative educational center and cyber security measures. Emphasized industrial integration more than others.

: Unique proposals for an innovative educational center and cyber security measures. Emphasized industrial integration more than others. Berdimuhamedow (Turkmenistan): Shortest/most focused on security threats (terrorism, drugs) and energy infrastructure (electricity network). Unique call for “multifunctional” expansion in electricity, aligning with Turkmenistan’s energy export role.

Overall, the speeches show convergence on economic integration and security amid global challenges, with Azerbaijan’s inclusion as a catalyst. Differences stem from national strengths: Uzbekistan on institutions/ecology, Azerbaijan on transit, Kazakhstan on tech/transport, Kyrgyzstan on logistics, Tajikistan on education/cyber, Turkmenistan on energy/security. This suggests a complementary rather than competitive dynamic, paving the way for collaborative implementation. /// nCa, 17 November 2025