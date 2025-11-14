Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Romania, Annamammet Annayev, was interviewed about the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality

On November 7, 2025, an in-depth interview with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Romania, Annamammet Annayev, was published on the official website of GeoPolitica magazine (Revista GeoPolitica), dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality. The interview represents a meaningful contribution to strengthening mutual understanding and supporting constructive dialogue between Turkmenistan and the international community.

In this comprehensive conversation, a wide range of significant topics was addressed. The Ambassador highlighted key aspects of Turkmenistan’s historical development and its long-standing commitment to peace, stability, and neutrality. Special attention was given to Turkmenistan’s geopolitical and geostrategic priorities, reflecting the nation’s active role in regional and global affairs.

A special part of the interview was devoted to the Year of Peace and Trust (2025), including its aims and the importance of promoting dialogue and confidence-building on the global stage. The Ambassador also talked about Turkmenistan’s energy resources and the country’s strategy for strengthening international cooperation in the energy sector.

In addition, the interview touched on Turkmen traditions and highlighted the political, economic, and cultural relations between Turkmenistan and Romania.

The publication on GeoPolitica’s website offers readers a broad and clear overview of Turkmenistan’s policies, priorities, and partnerships as the country marks an important milestone in its history.

https://www.geopolitic.ro/2025/11/turkmenistans-neutrality-represents-bridge-constructive-dialogue-international-regional-affairs

///nCa, 14 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)