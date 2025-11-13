A tour for elderly residents of the Mary region was held in Ashgabat

A one-day cultural and educational excursion for elderly residents of the Mary province took place in the capital of Turkmenistan.

The event was organized by the Däp-Dessur business association (meaning “Traditions and Customs” in Turkmen) with the support of Ashgabat city services.

The trip was attended by 45 people—energetic and inspiring senior citizens aged 64 to 82.

Among them were not only Turkmen women but also representatives of various nationalities: Armenians, Azerbaijanis, Tatars, Kazakhs, Ukrainians, Belarusians, and others.

Despite their age and cultural differences, they were all united by friendship, respect, and love for their native land.

The trip was organized with the sponsorship of the Aktam company, represented by philanthropist Akbyabek Taganova, who made a significant contribution to providing transportation and food for the participants.

The participants arrived in Ashgabat on the morning train, where they were met by a comfortable bus.

The program began with breakfast at the Sport Hotel restaurant, after which they visited the National Museum of Turkmenistan,

the Independence Monument, the Botanical Garden, and the new Magtymguly Park at the foot of the Kopetdag Mountains.

The architecture of the modern capital made a particular impression—its cleanliness, well-kept parks and flower gardens, and the harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. Many participants were visiting Ashgabat for the first time in many years and couldn’t hide their emotions.

One of the program’s highlights was a visit to the Bossan store, where festive decorations had been set up especially for the New Year— glittering Christmas trees, fairytale reindeer, and atmospheric photo booths. Participants enjoyed taking memorable photos, remarking on the warm and festive atmosphere.

“We wanted this day to be a true celebration of the soul for our senior citizens—to make them feel cared for, cared for, and blessed by fellowship.

It’s important to us that the older generation feels remembered and appreciated for their contribution to society.

The older generation is the spiritual wealth of the nation,” noted Shirin Zhozhyeva, Director of the Däp-Dessur NGO.

To ensure the safety of the trip, medical and police escorts were provided.

All organizational matters—transportation, food, leisure, and participant comfort—were meticulously planned.

Founded in 2009, the Däp-Dessur business association is active in the Mary velayat and is known for its socio-cultural projects aimed at strengthening good traditions and mutual assistance.

Previously, the organization held a number of events dedicated to equality and support for vulnerable groups.

For example, for International Day of Older Persons, celebrated on October 1st, the “Come on, Grandmothers!” competition was held, where participants demonstrated their talent, sense of humor, and zest for life. /// nCa, 13 November 2025 (in cooperation with Däp-Dessur)